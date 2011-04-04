Fujifilm Finepix Z900 EXR unveiled

16 megapixels and stunning 3.5-inch touchscreen make this a must-have.

Fujifilm has just come over all official with its new Finepix Z900 EXR compact camera. The new snapper packs in a whacking 16 megapixel sensor, along with a 3.5-inch touchscreen round the back and even 1080p video recording smarts.

Fujifilm reckons the CMOS sensor, which packs in back side illumination, will improve sensitivity so you can take super sharp snaps no matter the light. And low light shouldn't be a problem for the Finepix Z900 EXR thanks to a hefty ISO of 6,400.

There's a 3fps continuous shooting mode so you don't miss a thing, 5x optical zoom, while the Full HD video feature records in H.264, taking up less space on your memory card than an AVI file. Plus you can slap your home movies straight onto your telly thanks to a HDMI port.

At 18.2mm, it's also just about slim enough to slip into your pocket and comes in black, red, pink and blue hues.