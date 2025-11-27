DJI-rival selfie drone that needs no controller is super cheap for Black Friday – and fast enough to follow you on an e-bike

I love a DJI deal like the next person, but I also like variety, which is why I got excited when I spotted that the HoverAir X1 was on offer in Amazon's Black Friday sale. Launched before DJI brought out its Neo and Flip models, the X1 is an ultra-lightweight selfie drone with a 15 mph follow speed.

As you might know, in the UK and EU, the maximum motor assistance of e-bikes is 15.5 mph, meaning that the X1 can follow you around while you ride easily. Better still, it doesn't need a controller; you can launch it from your palm using the buttons on the drone itself.

The HoverAir X1 packs an impressive amount of tech into a drone that weighs just 125g, making it lighter than most smartphones and well within the sub-250g category for hassle-free flying.

Despite its tiny footprint, this superb drone shoots crisp 2.7K video and stabilised 1080p footage with built-in electronic image stabilisation, keeping your clips smooth even when the drone is buffeted by wind or moving quickly.

The X1’s dual-camera system handles both navigation and subject tracking, enabling reliable face, body and motion detection without needing a handheld controller.

You can launch it directly from your palm using the physical buttons, with quick-start modes like Hover, Follow, Orbit and Dolly Track that make capturing cinematic shots almost automatic.

Its 15 mph follow speed is fast enough to keep up with steady cycling or running, and the X1 maintains a safe, fixed distance while adjusting altitude and angle on the fly.

The enclosed propellers are a thoughtful touch, making the X1 far safer to use around people, pets, and in tight spaces than open-prop drones.

Battery life is around 11 minutes per pack, and the Fly More-style bundles include multiple batteries that significantly extend shooting time.