DJI’s lightest and smallest drone just dropped to less than £150 for Black Friday
Delivering 4K video footage and autonomous flight modes, the DJI Neo is ideal for new pilots
The DJI Neo is a popular drone, thanks to its portable size, lightweight design and affordable price tag, and it’s just got even cheaper thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The online retailer has knocked off 15%, reducing it's price from £169 to £143.
It’s one of the best drones for new budding pilots and, despite being a lot cheaper than other models, it still can capture sharp, 4K footage at 30fps and 12MP photos. You’ll also be pleased to know it’s not complicated to use either, thanks to intelligent flight modes, including QuickShots, users can capture creative footage at ease.
The DJI Neo is a compact, high-performance drone perfect for effortless aerial filming. With smooth flight handling, advanced obstacle avoidance, and crisp 4K video, it’s beginner-friendly yet powerful.
The Neo is also DJI’s most compact drone; it weighs 135 grams (around the weight of a phone), and its dinky size means it can easily accompany you on your adventures without a second thought. It also has advanced obstacle avoidance for smooth navigation.
Where the Neo does fall down slightly is with flight time and speed. It can stay in the air for around 18 minutes and it’s not the fastest drone. That being said, for vloggers or beginners looking to capture footage of their casual outings, it’s a fun, affordable option that's perfect if you want to dip your toe into the world of aerial videography.
