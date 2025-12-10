DJI’s smallest Neo drone has fallen to its Black Friday price – and it’s less than £145

The Black Friday sales may be well behind us, but it seems like some deals have been left behind, and a good thing too with Christmas just around the corner. DJI’s most compact mode, the Neo, has fallen back to its Black Friday price of £143 at Amazon. But it’s for a limited time only, so if you want it, you’ll need to be quick.

If you’re looking to buy your first drone at an affordable price, then the Neo is an excellent choice, and would make the perfect gift for anyone eager to dip their toe into the world of ariel videography. It lets you capture crisp 4K video at 30spf, sharp 12MP photos and, thanks to intelligent flight modes like QuickShots, creative footage is incredibly easy to achieve.

In our review of the Neo , our tester awarded it four stars and said it’s: “Perfect for beginners, it’s packed with smart features, follows you around, and won’t break the bank. Just don’t expect it to win any races!” It’s also DJI’s most compact drone, weighing just 135 grams, making it easy to take out and about without a second thought. You’ll also get around 18 minutes of flight time and thanks to features like advanced obstacle avoidance, you can ensure smooth, confident navigation every time.

Priced at less than £145, the Neo is quite literally a bargain – so if an affordable drone from arguably the best brand is on your wish list, then grab this fantastic offer before it goes.