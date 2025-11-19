GoPro just knocked £100 off its brand-new 360° camera for Black Friday – and it’s finally tempting

The GoPro MAX 2 is finally at a price that makes sense! With £100 knocked off for Black Friday, GoPro’s newest 360° action camera becomes a genuinely tempting buy, especially if you want future-proof footage and the kind of creative flexibility you just can’t get from a standard action cam.

Shop GoPro's Black Friday sale

The MAX 2 is built around true 8K 360° video capture. That means full-resolution, fully immersive 360° clips rather than upscaled footage, giving you more detail and more room to play when reframing your shots afterwards.

The MAX 2 is built around true 8K 360° video capture, which means full-resolution, fully immersive 360° clips rather than upscaled footage, giving you more detail and more room to play when reframing your shots afterwards.

You also get 5.6K at 60fps for smoother action and 4K at 100fps for slow motion. For traditional single-lens shooting, the MAX 2 delivers crisp 4K/60 footage with a super-wide field of view, so you can still use it like a regular GoPro. Still photos get a huge bump too, with 29-megapixel 360° images offering massive cropping potential.

GoPro also redesigned the camera with replaceable protective lenses, a huge win for anyone who’s scratched a dome on a mountain bike ride or trail run. Pop the old one off, put a new one on, and you’re good to go. The body is tough, waterproof to 5 metres and built to take the kind of hits a 360° camera inevitably will.

Stabilisation is some of the best GoPro has ever offered. Max HyperSmooth keeps footage silky even when you’re moving fast, and Horizon Lock holds the frame perfectly level, no matter how much the camera tilts.

But the real magic happens after filming. You can capture everything in 360°, then reframe in the GoPro app: choose your angle later, turn a single shot into multiple social-ready clips, or add effects like Tiny Planet. It’s essentially multiple cameras in one!