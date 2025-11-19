GoPro just knocked £100 off its brand-new 360° camera for Black Friday – and it’s finally tempting
The Max 2 has the highest resolution of all 36-degree action cams, and now you can own this exciting piece of tech for £100 less
The GoPro MAX 2 is finally at a price that makes sense! With £100 knocked off for Black Friday, GoPro’s newest 360° action camera becomes a genuinely tempting buy, especially if you want future-proof footage and the kind of creative flexibility you just can’t get from a standard action cam.
Shop GoPro's Black Friday sale
The MAX 2 is built around true 8K 360° video capture. That means full-resolution, fully immersive 360° clips rather than upscaled footage, giving you more detail and more room to play when reframing your shots afterwards.
With the £100 discount, the MAX 2 becomes one of the most compelling action-camera buys this season. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment, this is it!
The MAX 2 is built around true 8K 360° video capture, which means full-resolution, fully immersive 360° clips rather than upscaled footage, giving you more detail and more room to play when reframing your shots afterwards.
You also get 5.6K at 60fps for smoother action and 4K at 100fps for slow motion. For traditional single-lens shooting, the MAX 2 delivers crisp 4K/60 footage with a super-wide field of view, so you can still use it like a regular GoPro. Still photos get a huge bump too, with 29-megapixel 360° images offering massive cropping potential.
GoPro also redesigned the camera with replaceable protective lenses, a huge win for anyone who’s scratched a dome on a mountain bike ride or trail run. Pop the old one off, put a new one on, and you’re good to go. The body is tough, waterproof to 5 metres and built to take the kind of hits a 360° camera inevitably will.
Stabilisation is some of the best GoPro has ever offered. Max HyperSmooth keeps footage silky even when you’re moving fast, and Horizon Lock holds the frame perfectly level, no matter how much the camera tilts.
But the real magic happens after filming. You can capture everything in 360°, then reframe in the GoPro app: choose your angle later, turn a single shot into multiple social-ready clips, or add effects like Tiny Planet. It’s essentially multiple cameras in one!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.