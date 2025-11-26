DJI’s premium Action 5 Pro is now cheaper than it was last week – and Black Friday isn’t even here yet
This is the lowest price I’ve seen on the Action 5 Pro
I already reported on a DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro deal a week ago, which at the time was the lowest-ever price for what many consider one of the best action cameras. Fast forward seven days, and the camera is even cheaper, selling for only £239 (it was £255 on 18 Nov).
Shop all action camera deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale
This price is for the Essential Combo, which is an Amazon-exclusive bundle. It's the same as the Standard Combo, but funnily enough, that sells for £10 more at Amazon. The Adventure Combo, which includes two extra batteries, a charging case and a selfie stick, is 22% off at £320.
Now even cheaper than it was a week ago – this is what I call a proper Black Friday bargain!
Why should you buy the Action 5 Pro on Black Friday
The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro delivers top-tier video quality in a rugged, go-anywhere chassis. Its large 1/1.3-inch sensor produces detailed, high-dynamic-range footage that looks sharp in bright conditions and stays surprisingly clean after dark. You can film up to 4K at 120fps for silky slow-motion, with extra high-frame-rate modes for fast-moving scenes.
Both OLED touchscreens are bright and responsive, making vlogging, framing and menu tweaks effortless, even under harsh sunlight. DJI’s class-leading stabilisation keeps clips steady, while horizon-levelling works overtime to keep things straight during intense movement. Fast autofocus and improved subject tracking help lock onto the action the moment it happens.
There’s around 64GB of built-in storage alongside a microSD slot, so you can start shooting straight out of the box. The high-capacity removable battery provides dependable runtime, and the Action 5 Pro is waterproof to 20 metres without a housing. Add its cold-weather durability, and you’ve got a compact camera ready for winter sports, underwater filming, and any adventure you point it at.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
