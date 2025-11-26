DJI’s premium Action 5 Pro is now cheaper than it was last week – and Black Friday isn’t even here yet

I already reported on a DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro deal a week ago, which at the time was the lowest-ever price for what many consider one of the best action cameras. Fast forward seven days, and the camera is even cheaper, selling for only £239 (it was £255 on 18 Nov).

This price is for the Essential Combo, which is an Amazon-exclusive bundle. It's the same as the Standard Combo, but funnily enough, that sells for £10 more at Amazon. The Adventure Combo, which includes two extra batteries, a charging case and a selfie stick, is 22% off at £320.

Why should you buy the Action 5 Pro on Black Friday

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro delivers top-tier video quality in a rugged, go-anywhere chassis. Its large 1/1.3-inch sensor produces detailed, high-dynamic-range footage that looks sharp in bright conditions and stays surprisingly clean after dark. You can film up to 4K at 120fps for silky slow-motion, with extra high-frame-rate modes for fast-moving scenes.

Both OLED touchscreens are bright and responsive, making vlogging, framing and menu tweaks effortless, even under harsh sunlight. DJI’s class-leading stabilisation keeps clips steady, while horizon-levelling works overtime to keep things straight during intense movement. Fast autofocus and improved subject tracking help lock onto the action the moment it happens.

There’s around 64GB of built-in storage alongside a microSD slot, so you can start shooting straight out of the box. The high-capacity removable battery provides dependable runtime, and the Action 5 Pro is waterproof to 20 metres without a housing. Add its cold-weather durability, and you’ve got a compact camera ready for winter sports, underwater filming, and any adventure you point it at.