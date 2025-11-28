Is this GoPro’s best budget action camera bundle ever?

Normally, I would recommend something like the dinky Hero or the new Lit Hero as an affordable GoPro. However, on Black Friday (which is today, in case you were wondering), I would advise getting the HERO 13 Black Extended Power Bundle, which is 47% (!) off at Amazon right now.

Shop all action camera deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale

This bundle deal includes one of the best action cameras around, as well as the brand's Dual Battery Charger, three Enduro Batteries, a Curved Adhesive Mount, a 64GB SanDisk MicroSD Card, a Mounting Buckle and Thumb Screw, two USB-C Cables and a Camera Case that's big enough to house all of the above.

The HERO 13 Black is GoPro’s most advanced action camera yet, built around an upgraded 1/1.9-inch sensor that delivers sharper 27MP stills and exceptionally clean video in difficult lighting.

It shoots up to 5.3K at 60fps, with 4K at 120fps and high-frame-rate 240fps modes for silky slow-motion. GoPro has also expanded its colour capabilities, adding 10-bit recording and HLG-HDR, which gives footage richer dynamic range and more flexibility when editing.

Stabilisation takes another leap forward with HyperSmooth 6.0 and AutoBoost, keeping footage steady on technical trails or fast descents. You also get enhanced horizon locking, which maintains a level shot even if the camera rotates significantly.

The camera itself is compact and rugged at 159g, with GoPro’s familiar dual-screen setup: a bright 2.27-inch rear touchscreen and a 1.4-inch front display for framing vlogs and selfies.

Other highlights include upgraded microphones for clearer audio, improved low-light performance, and full waterproofing to 10 metres without a case.

The HERO 13 Black’s extended shooting modes, from TimeWarp and Night Effects to high-speed motion capture, make it an incredibly versatile tool for creators.

With nearly half off in this bundle, you’re getting one of the most capable action cameras available today at a rarely-seen price.