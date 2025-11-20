This under-the-radar DJI action camera deal has gone straight in my basket – it's not the one you think
The answer to my travelling video needs is under £160 at Amazon
The launch of Amazon's Black Friday coverage definitely seems to have uncovered a slew of better deals. And while I had no intention of buying anything for myself this time out, I've found a stellar deal which has just landed itself in my basket.
The DJI Osmo Action 4 is an action camera which is a few generations old at this point, and that means the deals are absolutely killer. You can save a whopping 43%, snagging one for as little as £159 right now at Amazon!
Save £120 on the DJI Osmo Action 4 and make high quality videos wherever you go.
That's a lot of camera for not a lot of cash. The Osmo Action 4 may be a few years older, but it can still keep pace with modern tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is a good size, and should offer decent low light performance for most normal activity.
Pair that with a 155° ultra-wide field-of-view and the ability to shoot 4k/120fps footage, and it's not hard to see why these cameras are so beloved. Whether you're looking to document your extreme sporting endeavours or just the wander around a new city, this camera will be able to cope.
For me, the latter is definitely more appropriate. I often find myself travelling for short city breaks, where time is of the essence and bag space is at a real premium. I'd love to take my proper mirrorless camera and interchangeable lens setup on these occasions, but it's simply not practical.
For me, having a dedicated little box like this which won't take up too much space, but can still provide top notch footage, is a dream come true. It's something I've been talking about for a long time now, and I've been watching the price of this model – and others in the action camera space – for the best part of a year now.
Right now, I think this is the best value you'll find – but if you do fancy something newer, there are stack of other deals to check out. That includes a healthy 25% off the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, and £100 off the DJI Osmo Pocket 3.
