Best Black Friday action camera deals UK – GoPro, Insta360 and DJI offers hand-picked by our in-house experts

Black Friday has unleashed a wave of action camera deals this year, and 2025’s lineup is especially strong. Discounts on GoPro, Insta360 and DJI aren’t unusual, but this time it feels like the entire industry joined in, with price cuts across nearly every major model.

Highlights include £110 off Insta360’s flagship X5, £130 off the 4K-ready GO 3S, £100 off the new GoPro MAX 2, £100 off the DJI Osmo Pocket 3, and £120 off the Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo. Plenty of other cameras have dropped in price, making this one of the best years to upgrade your kit.

Save £110 Insta360 X5: was £519.99 now £409.99 at store.insta360.com A flagship 360° action camera offering up to 8K/30fps, user-replaceable lenses, and a 2,400mAh removable battery. At just 200g, it delivers superb stabilisation and long runtime.

Save £60 Insta360 GO Ultra: was £389 now £329 at store.insta360.com Compact and hands-free, this tiny POV cam shoots 4K/60fps with a 1/1.28″ sensor, supports microSD cards up to 2TB, and delivers up to 200 minutes of recording with a pod mount. Perfect for vlogs, biking or clips where you want minimum gear, maximum flexibility.

Save £130 Insta360 GO 3S: was £369.99 now £239.99 at store.insta360.com Ultra-small, magnet-mountable and designed for effortless POV capture, this mini-action cam delivers 4K video and offers extreme portability. If you prioritise minimal weight and mounting versatility over top-spec resolution, it's a smart pick.

Save £180 Insta360 X4: was £499.99 now £319.99 at store.insta360.com A more affordable 360° action cam sibling to the X5, delivering 8K/30fps, 5.7K/60fps, and 4K/120fps modes, waterproof to 10m out of the box. Strong for creators wanting full-sphere capture without breaking the bank.

Save £20 GoPro Lit Hero: was £239.99 now £219.99 at GoPro A more budget-focused GoPro option offering 4K capture in a compact body, ideal for casual users who want solid video quality without premium features or price tag.

Save £100 GoPro Max 2: was £449.99 now £349.99 at GoPro With the £100 discount, the MAX 2 becomes one of the most compelling action-camera buys this season. If you've been waiting for the right moment, this is it!

When is Black Friday happening in 2025?

Black Friday 2025 falls on 28 November, but UK retailers never wait that long, as the country doesn't celebrate Thanksgiving. Most major stores roll out early offers from mid-November, with discounts building steadily as the big day approaches. By the final week, the sales are usually in full swing, covering everything from action cameras to accessories and creator kits.

The deals typically run through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, giving shoppers a long window to pick up tech at record-low prices. For anyone hunting for action camera bargains, this is the prime period to catch rare discounts on the biggest names in the category.

Which action cameras should you buy in the Black Friday sale?

When choosing an action camera during the Black Friday rush, it’s smart to match your pick to how and where you’ll shoot. For top-tier quality and creative flexibility, go for the GoPro HERO13 Black, as it delivers 5.3K video, excellent stabilization and works with swappable lens modules.

For shooting in tougher conditions, especially low light or underwater, the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Combo stands out with a larger sensor and four-hour runtime.

On a tighter budget? Then the DJI Osmo Action 4 Combo is a smart value buy. For 360-degree or ultra-creative clips, the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 offers 8K capture and flexible mounting options.

And if cost is the main concern, the AKASO EK7000 4K gives solid 4K footage at a fraction of the price.

With all five models often appearing in Black Friday deals, it’s worth deciding your priorities now (e.g. resolution, durability, mount ecosystem or price), so you’re ready to check out when the sale starts.