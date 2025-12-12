DJI quietly launched its Christmas sale and the biggest discount hits 52%

Christmas shopping and last-minute deal hunting collide beautifully this week. We’re in that sweet spot where people are wrapping up work, picking up gifts and keeping an eye out for genuinely good bargains, which just so happens to be the exact moment DJI’s Christmas sale has gone live.

If you’re hunting for affordable DJI gear, this is easily one of the best times of the year to pounce. The beginner-friendly Neo and Flip are both discounted, offering palm-launch simplicity, clever stabilisation and a level of portability that makes them perfect for travel over the holidays.

Amazon has joined the festivities too, with the Mini 4K dropping to £215, which is almost certainly the lowest widely available price for this ultra-popular entry-level drone. Even if it dipped a touch lower at some point, it has never been this accessible before Christmas, and that’s what really matters.

Higher-end models have seen tidy reductions as well. The Mini 3 is down again, making it an appealing choice for anyone wanting to step up their aerial photography. And for filmmaking, the Osmo Action 4 and Action 5 Pro both come with meaningful savings that make them excellent holiday-adventure upgrades.

Save £26 DJI Neo: was £169 now £143 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ DJI Neo packs big creativity into a tiny frame, pairing crisp footage with intelligent shooting modes that make vlogging effortless. It’s lightweight, stabilised, and designed for everyday adventures, letting beginners and creators grab polished clips in seconds. A perfect pocket-sized upgrade for anyone shooting on the go.

Save £54 DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £215 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ With Christmas pushing its price to an all-time low, the Mini 4K is now the most accessible way to get proper 4K aerial footage from the world’s biggest drone brand. If you’ve been drone-curious but hesitant to splash out, this is the moment to jump (fly)!

Save £99 DJI Flip: was £369 now £270 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ DJI Flip is the brand’s ultra-light, ultra-fun micro drone that flips, rolls, and races with ease. Designed for indoor play, it offers smooth controls, obstacle protection, and high-energy flight modes. Ideal for first-time pilots or families wanting a safer, more playful entry into drones.

Save £135.83 DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2): was £589 now £453.17 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The DJI Mini 4 Pro packs pro-level imaging into a sub-250 g frame. It shoots 4K HDR video at 60fps and 48MP stills, offers 34 minutes of flight time, and features omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Lightweight, safe, and powerful, it’s now £135 off at Amazon!

Save £54 DJI Mini 3: was £339 now £285 at DJI (US & CA) Read more Read less ▼ The DJI Mini 3 is a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone that captures sharp 4K video and 12MP photos. With up to 38 minutes of flight time and a compact design under 249g, it’s perfect for casual flyers. Now selling for under £300, making it even more appealing than it already was!