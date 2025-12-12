DJI quietly launched its Christmas sale and the biggest discount hits 52%
Big festive savings on drones, cameras and creator gear across DJI and Amazon
Christmas shopping and last-minute deal hunting collide beautifully this week. We’re in that sweet spot where people are wrapping up work, picking up gifts and keeping an eye out for genuinely good bargains, which just so happens to be the exact moment DJI’s Christmas sale has gone live.
Shop DJI's up to 52% off Christmas sale
If you’re hunting for affordable DJI gear, this is easily one of the best times of the year to pounce. The beginner-friendly Neo and Flip are both discounted, offering palm-launch simplicity, clever stabilisation and a level of portability that makes them perfect for travel over the holidays.
Amazon has joined the festivities too, with the Mini 4K dropping to £215, which is almost certainly the lowest widely available price for this ultra-popular entry-level drone. Even if it dipped a touch lower at some point, it has never been this accessible before Christmas, and that’s what really matters.
Higher-end models have seen tidy reductions as well. The Mini 3 is down again, making it an appealing choice for anyone wanting to step up their aerial photography. And for filmmaking, the Osmo Action 4 and Action 5 Pro both come with meaningful savings that make them excellent holiday-adventure upgrades.
Read moreRead less▼
DJI Neo packs big creativity into a tiny frame, pairing crisp footage with intelligent shooting modes that make vlogging effortless. It’s lightweight, stabilised, and designed for everyday adventures, letting beginners and creators grab polished clips in seconds. A perfect pocket-sized upgrade for anyone shooting on the go.
Read moreRead less▼
With Christmas pushing its price to an all-time low, the Mini 4K is now the most accessible way to get proper 4K aerial footage from the world’s biggest drone brand. If you’ve been drone-curious but hesitant to splash out, this is the moment to jump (fly)!
Read moreRead less▼
If you want a high-performance action camera that’s tough, versatile and delivers cinematic results, the Osmo Action 5 Pro is an excellent buy, especially now, selling for only £240 at Amazon.
Read moreRead less▼
DJI Flip is the brand’s ultra-light, ultra-fun micro drone that flips, rolls, and races with ease. Designed for indoor play, it offers smooth controls, obstacle protection, and high-energy flight modes. Ideal for first-time pilots or families wanting a safer, more playful entry into drones.
Read moreRead less▼
The DJI Mini 4 Pro packs pro-level imaging into a sub-250 g frame. It shoots 4K HDR video at 60fps and 48MP stills, offers 34 minutes of flight time, and features omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Lightweight, safe, and powerful, it’s now £135 off at Amazon!
Read moreRead less▼
Save £29 on the DJI Osmo Action 4 and make high-quality videos wherever you go.
Read moreRead less▼
The DJI Mini 3 is a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone that captures sharp 4K video and 12MP photos. With up to 38 minutes of flight time and a compact design under 249g, it’s perfect for casual flyers. Now selling for under £300, making it even more appealing than it already was!
Read moreRead less▼
For creators who want big-camera quality in a tiny, always-ready package, the Osmo Pocket 3 Standard Combo is an unbeatable choice. And, at £389, it’s incredible value!
Read moreRead less▼
The Osmo 360 features dual 1-inch HDR sensors, which is a huge leap in image quality for a 360° camera, delivering superb detail, dynamic range, and low-light performance.
Read moreRead less▼
The DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo adds everything you need to elevate the Neo experience, including a Motion Controller, spare batteries, and extra props, unlocking intuitive gesture-style flying and longer creative sessions. It’s the easiest, most complete way to get cinematic shots without touching conventional drone controls.
Read moreRead less▼
The DJI Power 1000 V2 is a sleek, fast-charging power station with 1,024Wh capacity, 2,600W output, and a full recharge in under an hour. App-connected, roadtrip-ready and surprisingly compact, it’s luxury-level backup power for your tech-savvy life.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.