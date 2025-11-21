Best Black Friday drone deals in the UK – 10 hand-picked offers by our in-house experts

Black Friday has arrived, in the sense that it feels like Black Friday every day in November. I've been staring at deals for weeks, and thought it might be a good idea to round up the best drone deals in the UK for Black Friday. I selected 10 models below that are actually truly worth looking at, starting with that incredibly low Neo offer.

I've been testing drones for years, mostly DJI models, but that's just because the Chinese brand is the drone brand. DJI isn't the only drone brand, though; HoverAir's products are on par with the Chinese giant's, and Potensic offers affordable alternatives to some of the lower-end DJI models.

Save £26 DJI Neo: was £169 now £143 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ DJI Neo packs big creativity into a tiny frame, pairing crisp footage with intelligent shooting modes that make vlogging effortless. It’s lightweight, stabilised, and designed for everyday adventures, letting beginners and creators grab polished clips in seconds. A perfect pocket-sized upgrade for anyone shooting on the go.

Save £170 DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2): was £689 now £519 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The DJI Mini 4 Pro packs pro-level imaging into a sub-250 g frame. It shoots 4K HDR video at 60fps and 48MP stills, offers 34 minutes of flight time, and features omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Lightweight, safe, and powerful, it’s now 25% off at £519 for Black Friday!

Save £54 HOVERAir X1: was £319 now £265 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The HoverAir X1 is a palm-sized, self-flying camera built for effortless, hands-free shots. With follow modes, auto framing, and smooth stabilisation, it lifts off from your hand and captures creators beautifully. No piloting skills needed; just tap, fly, and get cinematic angles instantly.

Save £54 DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £215 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ With Black Friday pushing its price to an all-time low, the Mini 4K is now the most accessible way to get proper 4K aerial footage from the world’s biggest drone brand. If you’ve been drone-curious but hesitant to splash out, this is the moment to jump (fly)!

Save £70 DJI Mini 3: was £339 now £269 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The DJI Mini 3 is a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone that captures sharp 4K video and 12MP photos. With up to 38 minutes of flight time and a compact design under 249g, it’s perfect for casual flyers. Now selling for under £300, making it even more appealing than it already was!

Save £100 DJI Flip: was £369 now £269 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ DJI Flip is the brand’s ultra-light, ultra-fun micro drone that flips, rolls, and races with ease. Designed for indoor play, it offers smooth controls, obstacle protection, and high-energy flight modes. Ideal for first-time pilots or families wanting a safer, more playful entry into drones.

DJI Avata 2 (Drone Only): was £429 now £359 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ DJI Avata 2 is built for immersive FPV thrills, delivering fast speeds, agile handling, and stabilised 4K footage in tight spaces. Its compact, ducted-prop design boosts confidence while you weave, dive, and chase. A serious upgrade for anyone wanting fast, cinematic FPV without the steep learning curve.

Save £50.99 Potensic ATOM SE: was £289.99 now £239 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The Potensic Atom SE brings 4K stabilised video, GPS precision, and long flight times at a surprisingly low price. Light enough for travel yet packed with smart features, it’s a budget-friendly alternative to premium mini drones. A great pick for new flyers wanting crisp aerial footage without overspending.

Save £70.01 DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo: was £449 now £378.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo adds everything you need to elevate the Neo experience, including a Motion Controller, spare batteries, and extra props, unlocking intuitive gesture-style flying and longer creative sessions. It’s the easiest, most complete way to get cinematic shots without touching conventional drone controls.

Save £8.51 AVIALOGIC Q9 Drones for Kids: was £39.99 now £31.48 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The AVIALOGIC Q9 is a kid-friendly drone with bright LED blades, simple controls, and protective frames for safer indoor flying. It’s built for fun first: easy take-off, smooth hovering, and playful tricks keep younger pilots entertained. A solid, durable starter drone that won’t break the bank.

When is Amazon's Black Friday sale?

Amazon's Black Friday sale kicks off on 20 November and runs all the way through to 1 December, giving shoppers nearly two full weeks to snag the year’s biggest discounts. The event spans every major category, from tech and smart home gear to wearables, gaming, home appliances and toys.

Early deals typically surface ahead of the official start date, but 20 November is when the deepest price drops reliably appear. With thousands of limited-time offers, Lightning Deals and daily refreshes, it’s easily Amazon’s most aggressive sales period of the year and the best time to secure big-ticket items for far less.

What drone deals do we expect in the Amazon Black Friday sale?

Amazon’s Black Friday sale almost always delivers strong drone discounts, and this year should be no different. Expect entry-level 4K models like the DJI Neo and other sub-250g drones to dip into the £200–£250 range, making them ideal impulse buys for beginners.

Mid-range favourites such as the Mini 4K or Potensic Atom SE typically see sizeable price drops, while Fly More bundles often offer the best value with extra batteries and accessories thrown in.

Premium drones rarely get huge cuts but still tend to see meaningful reductions or boosted bundles. Budget brands will likely slash prices the most to compete with DJI.