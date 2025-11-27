I’ve been tracking this DJI drone deal for weeks – and it’s now temptingly cheap at Amazon

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to dip your toe into the world of ariel videography, this might be it. The Mini 4K is one of the best drones for new pilots, and I’ve been keeping a close eye on its price for the last few weeks with Black Friday looming. And I can confirm it’s now fallen to a ridiculously low price.

You can pick up the Mini 4K for just £215, saving you 20% off its original price tag. I'll admit, this isn't the lowest price this drone has been – last November it was £209 – however, five pounds isn’t a massive difference, so I think you're still getting an outstanding deal.

DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £215 at Amazon With Black Friday pushing its price to an all-time low, the Mini 4K is now the most accessible way to get proper 4K aerial footage from the world’s biggest drone brand. If you’ve been drone-curious but hesitant to splash out, this is the moment to jump (fly)!

The Mini 4K is a sub-249-gram drone, so it surpasses certain drone registration requirements, meaning you can start using it straight away. It’s easy to operate and captures high-resolution 4K footage, despite its small size.

The Mini 4K’s camera is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal, capturing smooth, cinematic shots, and there are plenty of QuickShot modes to help you film professional-looking footage. You’ll also get a decent 31 minutes of flight time, which is a nice amount of time for capturing some decent content.

It's a portable powerhouse and now at this reduced price for Black Friday, it just got even better. Don't risk it flying away.