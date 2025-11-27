I’ve been tracking this DJI drone deal for weeks – and it’s now temptingly cheap at Amazon
The DJI Mini 4K is ideal for first-time pilots, or if you're looking for a drone on a budget
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to dip your toe into the world of ariel videography, this might be it. The Mini 4K is one of the best drones for new pilots, and I’ve been keeping a close eye on its price for the last few weeks with Black Friday looming. And I can confirm it’s now fallen to a ridiculously low price.
You can pick up the Mini 4K for just £215, saving you 20% off its original price tag. I'll admit, this isn't the lowest price this drone has been – last November it was £209 – however, five pounds isn’t a massive difference, so I think you're still getting an outstanding deal.
With Black Friday pushing its price to an all-time low, the Mini 4K is now the most accessible way to get proper 4K aerial footage from the world’s biggest drone brand. If you’ve been drone-curious but hesitant to splash out, this is the moment to jump (fly)!
The Mini 4K is a sub-249-gram drone, so it surpasses certain drone registration requirements, meaning you can start using it straight away. It’s easy to operate and captures high-resolution 4K footage, despite its small size.
The Mini 4K’s camera is mounted on a 3-axis gimbal, capturing smooth, cinematic shots, and there are plenty of QuickShot modes to help you film professional-looking footage. You’ll also get a decent 31 minutes of flight time, which is a nice amount of time for capturing some decent content.
It's a portable powerhouse and now at this reduced price for Black Friday, it just got even better. Don't risk it flying away.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.