DJI's beginner-friendly 4K drone falls to lowest ever price on Black Friday

DJI's Mini 4K is one of the brand's most popular drones, thanks to its high-resolution camera, lightweight chassis and excellent wind resistance. Its beginner-friendly design made it a best-seller in previous years, but it's never been as cheap as it is now on Amazon.

It might not be the cheapest 4K drone from the brand – that title goes to the Neo, which is currently down to £143 at Argos, but I can see why people might prefer the Mini 4K, thanks to its more traditional look and feel.

DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £215 at Amazon With Black Friday pushing its price to an all-time low, the Mini 4K is now the most accessible way to get proper 4K aerial footage from the world’s biggest drone brand. If you’ve been drone-curious but hesitant to splash out, this is the moment to jump (fly)!

The Mini series has always been about lowering the barrier to flight, and the Mini 4K doubles down on that ethos with a blend of portability, simplicity and genuinely impressive video quality for the money.

Despite the budget-friendly price, this drone still captures crisp 4K footage at 30fps and smooth 2.7K at 60fps, making it ideal for family trips, travel footage, social media content and general aerial experimentation.

It uses a 1/2.3-inch sensor (the same sensor DJI relied on for years in its more premium Mini models) and the results are sharper, more vibrant and less noisy than you’d expect from an “entry-level” drone. For casual creators, it’s more than enough.

The sub-249g body is another big reason this Black Friday deal is so tempting. Keeping the take-off weight under the key threshold means the Mini 4K avoids many of the registration headaches that heavier drones face. You can slip it into a jacket pocket, take it anywhere, and get it in the air in seconds without lugging around bulky gear.

Battery life, quoted at around 31 minutes in ideal conditions, gives you more than enough airtime to capture stabilised footage thanks to DJI’s proven three-axis gimbal.

The included flight modes, such as QuickShots, return-to-home, and precise hovering, round out a package that feels far more polished and confidence-boosting than you’d expect at this price.