DJI’s affordable Mini 3 drone just got even cheaper in this tempting Cyber Monday deal

The Mini 3 is one of DJI’s most affordable drones, and the brand has now made it even cheaper for Cyber Monday. Right now you can save £70 on the Mini 3 and RC-N1 controller, meaning you only pay £269 instead of £339.

This is a great deal for aspiring pilots who don’t want to spend all their hard-earned cash on a new drone, but still want to enjoy the full experience and quality that comes with owning a DJI drone. It’s 1/1.3‑inch sensor captures sharp 12 MP stills and crisp 4K video at up to 30 fps, while its compact size – less than 249 g – means it bypasses many drone regulations, so you can fly more freely.

According to DJI, you get 38 minutes of airtime with the Mini 3, however, real‑world sessions are generally more around the 22–30 minute mark. Either way, this is still excellent for such a compact drone.

Sadly, it doesn’t come with object‑avoidance sensors, like on some of DJI’s pricier models, and subject‑tracking limits its utility, especially in windy conditions where buffeting may disrupt smooth footage. However, if you’re a new pilots, or shopping on a budget, then the Mini 3 offers an ideal mix of simplicity, portability, and image quality.