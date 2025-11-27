DJI's most capable FPV drone falls to a ridiculously low price at Amazon for Black Friday – and it shoots in 4K at 60 fps
The Avata 2 is on sale for well under £400
We've seen a ton of exciting DJI deals this Black Friday, but I keep finding more as the sale progresses. I came across this Avata 2 offer by chance, as Amazon lists a Neo bundle deal as one of the options, and I thought, "Man, that's a cheap price for an Avata, even without the controller!"
Shop all drone deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale
Once I recovered from my confusion, I noticed that the drone-only Avata 2 version is the cheapest it's ever been – that's good enough for me! Of course, to enjoy the benefits of FPV flying, you need the headset and the controller. Luckily, the DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo, which includes all these, is also £140 cheaper right now on Amazon.
If you ever wanted to try FPV flying, this is the deal you've been waiting for. Save £70 at Amazon on what many consider to be the best FPV drone!
The DJI Avata 2 is built for people who want the thrill of FPV flying without the usual intimidation factor. It’s lighter, more agile and more stable than the original Avata, thanks to redesigned ducts and a balanced frame that improves handling in tight indoor spaces and fast outdoor dives.
The drone carries a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of shooting detailed 4K footage at up to 60fps, with 10-bit D-Log M support for cleaner highlights and richer colours when you want to push the edit a bit further.
DJI’s latest image pipeline also gives the Avata 2 much better low-light performance, helped by larger pixels that reduce noise during evening flights. RockSteady and HorizonSteady combine to smooth out jitters and keep your lines clean even during abrupt flips and rolls.
Battery life sees a noticeable bump compared to its predecessor, with up to 23 minutes of flight time and fast charging that gets you back in the air quickly.
The Avata 2 also uses O4 video transmission, delivering a stronger, more reliable feed to the headset with reduced latency and greater range.
Obstacle sensing on the bottom helps keep things safer during low-altitude manoeuvres, rounding out a compact FPV drone that feels both exciting and reassuringly refined.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.