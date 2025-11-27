DJI's most capable FPV drone falls to a ridiculously low price at Amazon for Black Friday – and it shoots in 4K at 60 fps

We've seen a ton of exciting DJI deals this Black Friday, but I keep finding more as the sale progresses. I came across this Avata 2 offer by chance, as Amazon lists a Neo bundle deal as one of the options, and I thought, "Man, that's a cheap price for an Avata, even without the controller!"

Once I recovered from my confusion, I noticed that the drone-only Avata 2 version is the cheapest it's ever been – that's good enough for me! Of course, to enjoy the benefits of FPV flying, you need the headset and the controller. Luckily, the DJI Avata 2 Fly More Combo, which includes all these, is also £140 cheaper right now on Amazon.

The DJI Avata 2 is built for people who want the thrill of FPV flying without the usual intimidation factor. It’s lighter, more agile and more stable than the original Avata, thanks to redesigned ducts and a balanced frame that improves handling in tight indoor spaces and fast outdoor dives.

The drone carries a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of shooting detailed 4K footage at up to 60fps, with 10-bit D-Log M support for cleaner highlights and richer colours when you want to push the edit a bit further.

DJI’s latest image pipeline also gives the Avata 2 much better low-light performance, helped by larger pixels that reduce noise during evening flights. RockSteady and HorizonSteady combine to smooth out jitters and keep your lines clean even during abrupt flips and rolls.

Battery life sees a noticeable bump compared to its predecessor, with up to 23 minutes of flight time and fast charging that gets you back in the air quickly.

The Avata 2 also uses O4 video transmission, delivering a stronger, more reliable feed to the headset with reduced latency and greater range.

Obstacle sensing on the bottom helps keep things safer during low-altitude manoeuvres, rounding out a compact FPV drone that feels both exciting and reassuringly refined.