DJI's Black Friday sale is charging ahead at full speed – here's a drone editor's top picks

Today's not only Black Friday, but it's also payday for many of us, which creates a unique situation where a lot of people will have disposable income at the precise date when the best deals of the year drop.

Other, somewhat higher-end models are also on sale, like the Mini 3 and Mini 4 Pro, for anyone wanting to up their piloting game. FPV drone fans will be delighted to hear that the Avata 2 in the drone-only combination is well below the £400 mark.

DJI Neo
DJI Neo: was £169 now £143 at Amazon
DJI Neo packs big creativity into a tiny frame, pairing crisp footage with intelligent shooting modes that make vlogging effortless. It’s lightweight, stabilised, and designed for everyday adventures, letting beginners and creators grab polished clips in seconds. A perfect pocket-sized upgrade for anyone shooting on the go.

DJI Mini 4K
DJI Mini 4K: was £269 now £215 at Amazon
With Black Friday pushing its price to an all-time low, the Mini 4K is now the most accessible way to get proper 4K aerial footage from the world’s biggest drone brand. If you’ve been drone-curious but hesitant to splash out, this is the moment to jump (fly)!

DJI Flip
DJI Flip: was £369 now £269 at Amazon
DJI Flip is the brand’s ultra-light, ultra-fun micro drone that flips, rolls, and races with ease. Designed for indoor play, it offers smooth controls, obstacle protection, and high-energy flight modes. Ideal for first-time pilots or families wanting a safer, more playful entry into drones.

DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2)
DJI Mini 4 Pro (DJI RC-N2): was £689 now £519 at Amazon
The DJI Mini 4 Pro packs pro-level imaging into a sub-250 g frame. It shoots 4K HDR video at 60fps and 48MP stills, offers 34 minutes of flight time, and features omnidirectional obstacle sensing. Lightweight, safe, and powerful, it’s now 25% off at £519 for Black Friday!

DJI Mini 3
DJI Mini 3: was £339 now £269 at Amazon
The DJI Mini 3 is a lightweight, beginner-friendly drone that captures sharp 4K video and 12MP photos. With up to 38 minutes of flight time and a compact design under 249g, it’s perfect for casual flyers. Now selling for under £300, making it even more appealing than it already was!

DJI Avata 2 (Drone Only)
DJI Avata 2 (Drone Only): was £429 now £359 at Amazon
DJI Avata 2 is built for immersive FPV thrills, delivering fast speeds, agile handling, and stabilised 4K footage in tight spaces. Its compact, ducted-prop design boosts confidence while you weave, dive, and chase. A serious upgrade for anyone wanting fast, cinematic FPV without the steep learning curve.

DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo
DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo: was £449 now £378.99 at Amazon
The DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo adds everything you need to elevate the Neo experience, including a Motion Controller, spare batteries, and extra props, unlocking intuitive gesture-style flying and longer creative sessions. It’s the easiest, most complete way to get cinematic shots without touching conventional drone controls.

DJI Black Friday deal: what you need to know

DJI’s Black Friday sale is always one of the most anticipated events on the tech calendar, and this year’s lineup is stacked with genuine savings across drones, cameras and FPV gear.

The headline deals are usually found on DJI’s newest consumer models, with discounts on bundles that include extra batteries, propellers and charging hubs. These bundles often deliver far better value than buying accessories separately, so they’re worth prioritising if you’re upgrading your kit.

Older models also tend to drop to their lowest prices of the year, making Black Friday the safest moment to pick up a backup drone, replacement action camera or spare controller without paying full whack.

Stocks move quickly, especially on Fly More Combos and FPV kits, so it pays to shop early. DJI rarely extends Black Friday prices beyond the weekend, so this is your best shot at securing a serious saving before the holiday season.