Unexpected Black Friday price crash drops the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 to its cheapest ever price

If you’re hunting for the best vlogging camera available right now, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is the one to beat. It's been incredibly popular since its launch last year, and there have been hardly any good deals on it – until now! The price has just crashed to £389 for the standalone version and £460 for the Creator Combo.

The appeal starts with its oversized 1-inch CMOS sensor, a huge upgrade over the tiny sensors typically found in compact cameras and smartphones. That extra sensor real estate pulls in more light, reveals more detail and delivers far better dynamic range, giving your footage a crisp, cinematic feel even in challenging conditions.

The Pocket 3 also shoots 4K at up to 120 fps, letting you mix smooth slow-motion shots into travel vlogs, lifestyle pieces, or fast-moving action scenes. Crucially, the camera sits on a 3-axis mechanical gimbal, so stabilisation is at the hardware level, not just algorithmic. You can walk, run, pan and spin and still come away with a video that looks professionally smoothed out.

Its 2-inch rotatable touchscreen is one of the smartest additions. Flip it for vertical recording when you want content for TikTok or Instagram, or keep it horizontal for YouTube, all without awkward re-mounting or menu diving. The interface is fast, responsive and easy to operate one-handed, something most mirrorless cameras can’t match.

Autofocus and tracking are equally strong. The latest ActiveTrack system locks onto faces confidently and keeps your subject sharp, even if you’re moving. It’s the closest you can get to having a second camera operator without paying for one.

Audio is another major win. The stereo microphones are surprisingly clean for such a small device, and the camera supports external wireless mics for more demanding shoots. Add in quick sharing tools, fast charging and excellent battery life, and the Pocket 3 becomes a true “grab and go” filmmaking machine.