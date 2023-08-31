Best Labor Day sales 2023: the best deals this weekend

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Labor Day is rapidly approaching and with it there are thousands of bargains on all-manner of products, including mattresses, TVs, appliances and much more.

Many of the deals have started already, in fact, with huge discounts across multiple retailers being offered up to and through Monday 4 September 2023. It's therefore a great time to get hold of some of the summer's best items for a lot less ahead of the last remaining big sales periods of the year, such as October's Prime Day 2 and Black Friday in November.

So, whether you're hoping to find a deal on TVs, pick up a new pair of shoes, or upgrade your kitchen, the best Labor Day sales are happening as we speak. For example, shoppers can save big on classic mattresses and new memory foam mattresses with discounts of up to $700 off at Mattress Firm's Labor Day sale.

Read on for more.

Today's best Labor Day sales

Check out the best of the best Labor Day sales right here.

Labor Day appliance sales 2023

If you're looking to find Labor Day deals on appliances be sure you checkout the sales below. The big sales will be happening at Lowe's, Home Depot and Appliance's Connection.

AJ Madison Labor Day Appliance Sale

One of the net's biggest appliance superstores, AJ Madison's Labor Day sale has kicked off with a massive 40% off savings across hundreds of major and minor appliances site wide. Head on over today to save hundreds on indoor and outdoor appliances.

Lowe's Labor Day Appliance Sale

With savings on indoor and outdoor products, you'll find everything you need to finish off that DIY project on sale including tools, flooring, lighting fixtures and more. Going on now, you can save up to 30% on select home appliances with some of the biggest name brands on sale for a limited time.



Home Depot Labor Day Appliance Sale

Home Depot's Labor Day sale is live and you can find some great deals on top-brand appliances. Right now, Home Depot has a healthy slice off select appliances and models, making it the perfect opportunity to save on ovens, refrigerators, microwaves and more.

Best Buy Labor Day Appliance Sale

Best Buy's Labor Day sale is live and you can save big on major appliances by heading over to its Appliance Summer Sale. You'll find deals on individual appliances as well as complete packages, so you can upgrade that kitchen piece by piece or all in one shot if you prefer.

Sears Labor Day Appliance Sale

Sears' Labor Day sale is live and you can save on select appliances by heading over to its deals page right now. Save more than $100 on dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators and more now through Labor Day weekend.

Abt Labor Day Appliance Sale

Abt's Labor Day appliance sale has kicked off and you can save hundreds on refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers, and more for the next few weeks. Abt offers individual appliances as well as appliance packages on sale as well! Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more are all on sale right now!

Labor Day furniture sales 2023

Labor Day sales bring some of the biggest discounts on home and outdoor furniture, making it the best time to change up that family room or patio. Most retailers will be taking upwards of 70% off select pieces with the most savings to be found on last season's best pieces. You'll also find mattresses, lighting fixtures, rugs and more on sale during Labor Day furniture sales.

Ashley Homestore Labor Day Furniture Sale

Ashley Furniture's Labor Day sale is live! Jump on over to its deals section to find discounts on select products. Dining benches, patio furniture, back to school desks and more can all be found on sale right now!



Bed Bath & Beyond Labor Day Furniture Sale

Bed Bath & Beyond's Labor Day landing page has hundreds off tons of clearance and sale items store wide. Save on home decor, rugs, bedding, curtains and more with free shipping thrown in for good measure.

Labor Day electronic sales 2023

Keeping with the trend of home improvement and home decor, you'll find plenty of home and personal electronics on sale as well. TVs, headphones, laptops, cameras, all on sale with massive discounts of 50% or more on select products.

Adorama Labor Day Electronics Sale

Camera enthusiasts will love Adorama's Labor Day Studio Sales Event, where some of the top camera equipment and accessorires are on sale with major discounted prices. Cameras, lighting, printers, storage devices and more are all on sale right now so don't waste anymore time reading!

B&H Photo Labor Day Electronics Sale

You can find savings on some of the hottest camera tech around on B&H Photo's Labor Day sales pages. You'll also find deals on laptops, lighting, pro-audio equipment, TVs and more!

Best Buy Labor Day Electronics Sale

Best Buy's Labor Day sale is live and you can save big on tech and electronics by heading over to their daily deals page right now. Everything from TVs to headphones, Apple products and more can be found on sale right now.

Walmart Labor Day Electronics Sale

Walmart's Labor Day is live and you can save on hundreds of electronics including TVs, toys, and more! Head on over today to save.

Abt Labor Day Electronics Sale

Abt's Labor Day sale is well underway, so head on over to its special savings page to see hundreds of deals on tech, furniture, electronics and more. Abt's savings hub is massive, so take your time when browsing through all of the deals!

Labor Day mattress sales 2023

While it's never too difficult to find a good deal on mattresses, the best Labor Day mattress sales offer some of the biggest discounts you'll find. Some retailers will be slashing more than 30% off their products, with bed-in-a-box brands offering package deals and promo codes to sweeten the deal even more.

Mattress Firm Labor Day Sale

One of the finest mattress stores around, Mattress Firm offers a massive selection of mattresses, bed frames, pillows and more.

Amerisleep Labor Day Sale

There's $450 on Amerisleep mattresses, but there's also so much more to check out during Amerisleep's Labor Day sales event.

BEAR Labor Day Sale

BEAR's Labor Day sale gives you great discounts on select mattress, plus bundle deals with free accessories.

Cacoon by Sealy Labor Day Sale

Mattresses specifically designed for hot sleepers, Cacoon memory foam mattresses feature advanced cooling technology to help you sleep better. There are a few offers going on right now that can save you some cash on a new mattress.

Nolah's Labor Day Sale

You can save yourself over $1,000 during Nolah's Labor Day mattress sale this weekend.

Vaya Labor Day Sale

Save $300 off any mattress now through Sunday with promo code VAYA300 at check out.

Zoma Labor Day Sale

An incredible mattress for those with active lifestyles, Zoma's Black Friday sale has already kicked off with a special coupon that takes of $150 from any mattress!

Other Labor Day sales 2023

There are other great products on sale during Labor Day. Here are some more of our favorites.

Abercrombie & Fitch Long Weekend Sale

While not officially titled Abercrombie & Fitch's Labor Day sale event, you can save big on clothes for adults and kids.

Adidas Labor Day Sale

While adidas doesn't run an official Labor Day sale, you can still save big on select styles and apparel now through the long holiday weekend.

Amazon Labor Day Sale

A Labor Day sale like no other, Amazon has got just about everything discounted (as usual) with bigger discounts on home, fashion, electronics, and more of the hottest products site wide.

Asics Labor Day Sale

While Asics doesn't officially run a Labor Day sale through the holiday weekend, you can still find massive deals on shoes, select styles and fashions. Head over to its clearance section today and pick up a new pair of Asics at one heck of a price.

Cabela's Labor Day Sale

Also known as Cabela's Kickoff Sale, outdoorsmen can save a bundle on hundreds of products – whether your hobby is hunting, shooting, fishing, archery, or camping.

Dell Labor Day Sale

While Dell doesn't always offer the biggest discounts in the off season, it does have some great student and teacher discounts happening right now.

Dick's Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale

While Dick's Sporting Goods does not have an official Labor Day sale, you can still save if you head over to its deals page. The selection is massive right now too, with deals on clothing, shoes, apparel, workout equipment, and more.

Etnies Labor Day Sale

Etnies is another brand that doesn't run an official Labor Day sale, but you can still save today by heading over to its sale page. Current and classic styles are on sale with deals on men's, women's, and children's sizes.

Famous Footwear Labor Day Sale

Following the trend of other shoe retailers, Famous Footwear also does not run an official Labor Day sale. Thankfully, it does have a massive sales section though, with deals on Nike, Puma, Dr. Scholls, and a whole lot more.

Finish Line Labor Day Sale

During Finish Line's End of Season sales event, deal hunters can find savings on select shoes, sandals, and clothing – including on Nike, Puma, SKECHERS, Under Armour, and more!

GAP Labor Day Sale

Save up to 70% on select summer style products during GAPs Labor Day sale event.

HP Labor Day Sale

HP's Labor Day sale brings some pretty big deals on laptops, desktops, monitors, and more.

Kohl's Labor Day Sale

While Kohl's doesn't run an official Labor Day sale, there's still plenty of deals to to take advantage of right now.

Lenovo Labor Day Sale

Save big on ThinkPad, Yoga, and IdeaPad laptops with special discounts for students on teachers sitewide.

Levi's Labor Day Sale

Save on some classic Levi's denim now through Labor Day with discounts on select styles and fashions.

Microsoft Labor Day Sale

Microsoft is hosting a handful of sales right now with deals on Surface laptops and tablets.

Newegg Labor Day Sale

With one of the largest selections of home electronics, tech and PC parts, Newegg is a must-stop-shop for computer enthusiasts looking to save on parts and accessories.

Old Navy Labor Day Sale

Head over to Old Navy's Labor Day sale going on now and save up to 75% off everything site wide. Old Navy's sale includes massive deals on clothing for men, women, and children with old styles and current fashions receiving discounts.

Nike Labor Day Sale

Nike's Labor Day sale is taking up to 50% or more off select products sitewide including shows, apparel, accessories, and more. Hundreds of products are on sale including current season styles and last season fashions, so head on over today and see what you can find those sneakers you've been holding out for are on sale!

PacSun Labor Day Sale

PacSun's Labor Day sale has some of the best deals on jeans, shoes, and more for that Cali style you've always been after.

Sephora Labor Day Sale

A great place to find one of the largest selections of personal care and beauty supplies, Sephora offers a great mix of products for those looking to stock up during Labor Day weekend.

Target Labor Day Sale

An excellent store for saving on everything from home decor to baby products, technology and outdoor gear, Target's Summer Send Off sale brings big discounts on select home decor products. Deals on furniture, appliances, and more can be found now through Labor Day.

Vans Labor Day Sale

Van's Labor Day sale is offering up to 50% off hundreds of shoes and more.

Zappos Labor Day Sale

While Zappos doesn't have an official Labor Day sale, there are currently thousands of shoes on sale right now! With discounts of 30% or more on select styles, you'll find everything from running shoes to sandals, sneakers, and more all on sale today.

(Image credit: Getty)

When is Labor Day 2023?

Labor Day falls on the first Monday each September, meaning Labor Day itself is on Monday, 4 September this year. The Labor Day holiday weekend kicks off on Friday, 1 September. A Federal Holiday celebrating the accomplishments of workers nationwide, Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and the beginning of the fall season.

When do Labor Day sales start?

Expect official Labor Day sales traditionally start at least one week before the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Some larger retailers have already kicked off their Labor Day sales and you can start saving today.