Get the same Sonos surround sound setup that I love using, but for way less

I've written a bunch recently about the upgrade journey I've been on when it comes to Sonos – I've transformed my system from being pretty barebones and budget-friendly (featuring Ikea Symfonisk speakers, for example) to one that's a lot more premium and sounds frankly phenomenal.

All in all, though, there's no escaping how expensive the system is. I've got a Beam (Gen 2), a Sub Mini, two Era 100 speakers, a pair of official Sonos stands for those speakers, and a wall mount for the Beam. Add up the full prices of all that, and you get a monster £1604 price tag. I'd call it worth it, but there's excellent news for those of you who'd rather get a deal.

Right now there are a few choice Sonos deals on for Black Friday, and if you use the two I've highlighted below, you can save just under £350 on the same array of devices – with the mount and stands of course being completely optional to bring the price down way further.

Save £285.80 Sonos Beam (Gen 2) & Sub Mini bundle: was £878 now £592.20 at very.co.uk This terrific bundle at Very gets even better when you use the code FLASH10 to get an extra 10% off at checkout. It means that you get a huge £285 off the best compact soundbar and subwoofer combo on the market, and can get stellar sound and unreal bass for way, way less than the usual asking price.

Save £31 Sonos Era 100: was £199 now £168 at very.co.uk The discount on Era 100 speakers is more modest, and there's no additional code for them, but you're still looking at a tidy £62 off when you pick up two of them as surround speakers, which is easily enough to make this a great time to buy them, rather than waiting and missing out on the saving.

It might not be the most important part of this array of deals, but the discounts are also live on both the black and white versions of the speakers. I've got them all in white, and I have to say that it makes for a really clean and modern look and feel – I'd heartily recommend considering that colour if you want less of a techy aesthetic in your lounge or living room.

As mentioned, I have the official Speaker Stand Pair for the Era 100s, and at £269 with no discount to be found right now, I wouldn't say anyone really needs to pick them up – they're pretty sexy to look at, but they don't change the sound experience even a bit. The same goes for the Beam Wall Mount, which is much more reasonable at £59, but also isn't discounted and also might not be needed at all in your setup.

So, knock those off your list and stick to the actual speaker deals, and you can basically get my setup for just £928.20 – a massive £675.80 less than you would pay outside of the Black Friday sales period. That's as telling a saving as I've found in basically any sector this week, and that's saying something.

All of this has come without me even saying how brilliant the sound you can expect is. The Beam (Gen 2) is the best soundbar on the market for most people, in my opinion, with a super simple setup and beautiful, clear sound that'll hugely upgrade your viewing experience.

The Sub Mini, meanwhile, completely changes the experience again by adding a huge amount of bass capability, but it isn't overpowering enough to be obnoxious. It's normally an off-puttingly expensive addition, but this deal negates that issue.

Finally, the Era 100s as rear-channel surround speakers are phenomenal, and give you an incredibly high-fidelity feeling of immersion in films with great sound mixes. That goes for music too, since the whole setup lets you completely fill a room without any trouble, and makes the music sound like it's coming from basically everywhere.