Looking for a fancy new gaming chair? I recommend this budget one – it's cheaper than ever

Black Friday is now officially in the rearview mirror – the big day has been and gone. That said, if you think that means the sales are over and the deals are gone, you're very much under the wrong impression. Cyber Monday is now just hours away, and basically every retailer on the planet still has hundreds of deals to browse.

That means that it's a great weekend to pick up something you've been thinking about for a long while, and any PC gamer will know that a good gaming chair is a necessary upgrade to make at some point. If you're on the lookout for a great one, one of our favourite budget picks just got a tidy discount at Amazon.

Save £44 Brazen Phantom: was £124.95 now £80.95 at Amazon This great chair gets even cheaper when you tick the box on the listing to get an extra 10% off, taking your saving to £44 and getting you one of the best cheap gaming chairs on the market for even less than usual.

Brazen's Phantom Elite chair has featured on our list of the best gaming chairs for some time now, as a brilliant low-cost option, and while the version on sale through Amazon isn't the Elite one, it's still a fantastic chair that gets very close to its posher sibling.

With a whole heap of ergonomic padding to ensure that your back doesn't suffer even from a long day of working or streaming in the chair, and the addition of a fully movable neck pillow for even more support, you can be pretty confident that this chair will bring serious comfort levels to the table.

It also has multiple ways to adjust the fit, including tilt, height and armrest movement, all of which should ensure that you can get it to fit just as you want, so that you reap the long-term benefits of proper posture. You'll have to assemble it yourself on delivery, like almost any office chair out there, but it's reassuring that loads of the reviews say this is really easy.

Getting a great gaming chair for less than £100 is nothing to sniff at, I'd say, so if you know your home setup could benefit from the upgrade, don't let this deal slide past you without picking one up.