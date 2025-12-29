Looking for a new laptop for 2026? I can't believe this incredible HP deal

The new year is almost upon us, so if you've got a new laptop on your shopping list for 2026, but not a giant budget, then I've found a superb deal on a Windows 11 machine.

It's courtesy of the Argos sale for the New Year – for which I've collated a best-of list – thanks to a discount code that drops this already handsomely discounted HP to an all-time low.

Check out the HP 15-fc0017na deal on Argos

It brings the asking price to less than half of the recommended retail price, which is obviously attractive, especially for a product that's not at the lowest-end of specification.

Save 54% (£270) HP 15 : was £499 now £229 at Argos Use code 'SAVE100' for a further £100 off list price With a 15.6-inch Full HD display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and Windows 11 goodness running the show, this budget buy is a better deal than even most Chromebook offers are right now.

That's the important thing about this deal: the HP 15-fc0017na isn't a low-end laptop. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor is a mid-level chip, the kind that goes head-to-head against Intel's Core i5.

The 15.6-inch scale also delivers a Full HD resolution – that's 1920 x 1080 pixles – so there's no watered-down resolution either. It's also finished with an anti-glare coating to help visibility in various lighting.

It's rare that you'd acquire that much spec at this kind of price. Even the best Chromebooks are often pricier – without being as powerful or wide-ranging as this Windows 11 option.

Any downsides? Well, the 8GB RAM isn't exactly high by current standards. Neither is the 256GB storage, so you might want to have lots of cloud storage or a portable hard drive to expand upon that.

Still, it's a good enough specification for browsing, streaming, some graphics tasks, and multi-tasking galore. Without limitation to the Windows 11 app installs available at your fingertips.

It goes to show that scouring the web for the best deals of New Year's is well worth it. I'm impressed with this Argos offering – as even the best Currys sales and best Amazon deals aren't able to match it.