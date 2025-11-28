Don't buy a Switch 2 this Black Friday without adding this superb case deal

I've had my Switch 2 since launch day, and in that time I've been feverishly testing out new accessories, from controllers to headsets and more. While plenty of them have impressed, you have to clear quite a high bar to become unequivocally recommended to everyone.

Still, that's the label I'd slap on Belkin's travel case for the console. It's a brilliant case, slim but properly protective, with enough extra storage for games and cords to be genuinely practical – and it's priced very fairly at £18 normally. For Black Friday, though, it's had a telling 28% cut that makes it just £13 until the sale ends, making the perfect pairing with a reduced Switch 2.

Save 28% Belkin Nintendo Switch 2 Travel Case: was £17.99 now £12.98 at Amazon This is the best case on the market, in my opinion, in terms of the marriage of convenience and pricing. It does everything you could ask of it, and to get that for just £13 makes it a quiet little steal for Black Friday.

The art of making a good Switch case is a little harder to nail than you might think – I've tried plenty of other cases that look great, but don't have quite the right snug fit, or end up being a little too bulky for comfort when you pack them into a bag.

Belkin avoids those problems completely – its case fits the Switch 2 down to a tee, ensuring there's no rattling around or anything like that once you close it up. It also has a great zip, which might sound minor but is actually important given how many times you'll be opening and closing it over the years.

A carrying handle makes it easy to fit into different arrangements or to slip around your wrist if you want, and an inner sleeve that has space for up to 10 game cards so that you can have an array of options with you at all times.

It's a great package, and I can't find a single rival for £13 given how well-made it is. Grab this while you can, if you want to wrap up your Switch 2 carefully!