Where are all the microSD Express Card deals? This one will have to suffice
I'm feeling let down
One of the small, pleasant surprises of this Black Friday period has been the deals on the Nintendo Switch 2. I didn't really assume that we'd see savings on Nintendo's console, given it's just a few months old, and while the discounts have been very modest, they're still welcome.
As someone who already has a Switch 2, though, I'd been hoping that what we would get this Black Friday were some deals on microSD Express cards. These are the new, faster microSD cards that the Switch 2 requires if you want to expand your console's storage.
Discounts have been extremely scarce on the cards, though, and the only one of note in the UK is this small saving on a SanDisk option.
On the one hand, this only translates to a £7 discount. Then again, we've seen almost no deals on these cards at all in the last six months, so there's a real case to be made that you should just take what you can get.
Nintendo caused a bit of a stir when it confirmed that the Switch 2 wouldn't support legacy microSD cards. It means that you need to buy a new card if you want expanded storage, and since the console came out it's clear that Express cards have been flying off the shelves.
That means there really aren't any stunning deals to be had, outside of the modest one I've highlighted above. Still, with global prices for memory starting to spike in a major way this month, some people are arguing that you might be smart to buy one of these cards now, with prices potentially rising down the line.
There's no real proof that'll happen, of course, but it's something to bear in mind. If you're already getting tired of deleting games to make space for new ones, consider jumping the gun and picking up this deal now.
