Anker's power banks can be expensive, but this cut makes my favourite one worth it

Cyber Monday's here, and it's brought a deadline to all the deals you're considering right now.

Power banks can sometimes feel like they're a dime a dozen, but going cheap on them can be a really bad play – not least because you really want a portable battery in your pocket to have proper safety ratings (and be approved for use on planes, for example). That's why I tend to recommend people spend a little more and go for the known quantity that is Anker.

It's had its own product recalls down the years, but that sort of replacement offer underlines the fact that it's a real business, rather than an unknown Amazon brand that'll disappear with your money. Now, two of its highest-capacity and most powerful power banks are on sale for just a few more hours as Cyber Monday drains away.

Save £40 Anker Prime Power Bank, 20,100mAh: was £129.99 now £89.99 at Amazon This lovely power bank is on my desk as I write this, and marries high capacity (enough for four charges of most phones) with exceptional power that lets it charge laptops and other devices easily, too.

Save 33% (£30) Anker Laptop Power Bank, 25,000mAh: was £89.99 now £59.99 at Amazon If you want even more capacity and built-in cables for convenience, but don't need charging speeds quite as sky-high, this alternative power bank might be even better value, since it gets you roughly an extra phone's worth of charge at a lower price.

These power banks are both quite chunky, and that's worth knowing before you commit to buying one – they're not intended to slip into your pocket for everyday use. Rather, they're amazing for travel or work events, where you might need to charge not just your phone but also a laptop or Switch 2, possibly all at once.

Having the power to get your devices topped up in that sort of situation can be a bit like a cheat code. I've definitely been in scenarios where my swanky power bank makes me feel like I'm living in the future compared to people near me using janky old 5,000mAh equivalents with trickling charging speed.

So, if you fancy feeling smug in exactly that way, grab one of these deals while they're live, which is probably until midnight tonight, it being Cyber Monday and all that.