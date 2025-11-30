You've missed the Lego Millennium Falcon deal, but these Star Wars alternatives could even be better

Whenever Black Friday weekend rolls around, a bunch of us know to immediately see what Lego deals are circulating. The brick-building hobbyist's dream can be really expensive, after all, and buying during sale events is clearly where the smart money lies. This year's best deal, on the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon, is sadly out of stock in most stores now, but that doesn't mean you're sunk.

I've taken a look at what's out there for you, and found two other Lego Star Wars deals that I think give it a run for its money – each on grown-up, proper sets with good brick-counts, part of the same Ultimate Collector Series. Grab either of these, and you'll guarantee yourself some super-relaxing building sessions.

Any fan of the prequel movies will recognise this hulking ship from the opening battle of Revenge of the Sith. It's the Clone Army's default starship for transporting armies, and basically evolves into the Star Destroyer. It's a really fun bit of visual design, and reportedly a super-fun set to build.

The Venator kit offers up a grand total of 5374 pieces, which is a gargantuan number that will ensure you have hours and hours of building fun to look forward to if you take the plunge on it.

Perhaps you're on the lookout for something equally detailed, but a little smaller, then I've got another great deal that could work perfectly for you.

This is one of the most iconic and memorable ships in the whole Star Wars canon, albeit it's been renamed for sensitivity reasons in the last few years. Regardless, few ships have as interesting and frankly cool a design as this one, for my money, in all of Star Wars.

The kit has 2970 pieces, which you'll see makes it low-key great value on a price-per-brick basis, and like all the other Ultimate Collector Series kits, it comes with a stand and display blurb, so that people can learn a little more about what they're looking at while they do so.

If the Millennium Falcon deal comes back in stock, I'll be the first to shout about it, but while it's not available I think these two deals are great alternative options – each one's a superb Cyber Monday offer in its own right.