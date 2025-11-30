At last, the living room speakers I use every day are on sale – but not for long

Black Friday is always an interesting time of year for the tech reviewer in your life. The frenzy of shopping options can be overwhelming, but we all know that the best recommendations are the ones on devices and products that we actually use each and every day. That's basically the sternest test something can pass, after all.

Speaking for myself, while I often have to swap things out when, for example, a soundbar or subwoofer comes in for testing, the default audio arrangement in my living room is a Sonos sytem, with two Era 100 speakers acting as surround sound satellites and brilliant speakers in their own right.

Now that very speaker has a telling discount that should disappear by the end of Cyber Monday (that's tomorrow, in case you didn't know).

Save £31 Sonos Era 100: was £199 now £168 at Amazon The classy little speaker is perfect on its own, amazing in a pair, and super flexible thanks to its integration with Sonos' wider multiroom system. It's the definition of a smart speaker, and can be had for £31 less than usual in black or white right now.

If you have a whole heap more cash to spend, of course, then you might want to pick up even more Sonos stuff to create the exact system I own, but if you're instead looking at spending no more than £200 and just want a single great-sounding speaker to anchor a room with, this deal is a great starting point.

Part of the advantage of picking up an Era 100 is that you can treat it in an almost modular way, because you can always add more speakers to your setup over time. When you get more cash flow, for instance, you could stick a Beam (Gen 2) under your TV and get another Era 100 for pretty much the simplest high-end surround sound system going.

So, why not start here? This deal will likely stick around until sometime tomorrow, on Cyber Monday, so you don't have hugely long to take advantage and save £31.