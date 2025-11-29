I'm buying Lego's Star Wars Advent Calendar in last-sec Black Friday dash
May the Force be with me for expedited shipping...
Uh oh. I've left it a bit late, haven't I? It's not only Cyber Monday in less than 48 hours. It's also, y'know, December. Which means I should already have an Advent Calendar.
When scouring the best Black Friday deals, however, I stumbled upon this amazing Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 and couldn't resist.
Check out Lego's Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 on Very
Thing is, may the Force be with me when it comes to shipping, because I'm not sure that Lego's dispatch will be as quick as elsewhere – but Argos has sold out, as have other retailers, and it's nowhere to be seen on Amazon.
Who doesn't love an Advent Calendar? And, in the spirit of skipping chocolate this year, I'm going all-in on Lego. It'll fill the gap that not buying the Millennium Falcon has left (not that I had the cash for that).
Price watch: Lego Store £21.99 | Argos £18.90 with code TOYS10 – but sold out
I did have big aspirations about buying the Lego Home Alone House, but I think that ship has sailed this year. Maybe next, eh?
It's why I need my Lego fix. Particularly as so much of my time is dedicated to testing the best new tech, from phones to tablets to TVs to laptops – Lego feels like downtime by comparison; I find building kind of therapeutic.
Lego's Black Friday sale has generally been disappointing, but there are some decent sets to be found if you shop around a bit, as per my colleague's piece, linked below.
I've also spied some pretty whacky festive Lego sets. There's a Gingerbread AT-AT Walker, for example. No, it's not AI, it's real. But, again, it's sold out everywhere.
Be sure to check out T3's other Black Friday monitorings, too, from the Currys live blog, to Argos deals round-up, to Amazon's Top 100 page reviewed, and John Lewis' sale in full effect. There's something for everyone – and plenty of sources to tap into your shopping needs.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
