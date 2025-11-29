I'm buying Lego's Star Wars Advent Calendar in last-sec Black Friday dash

Uh oh. I've left it a bit late, haven't I? It's not only Cyber Monday in less than 48 hours. It's also, y'know, December. Which means I should already have an Advent Calendar.

When scouring the best Black Friday deals, however, I stumbled upon this amazing Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 and couldn't resist.

Check out Lego's Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 on Very

Thing is, may the Force be with me when it comes to shipping, because I'm not sure that Lego's dispatch will be as quick as elsewhere – but Argos has sold out, as have other retailers, and it's nowhere to be seen on Amazon.

I did have big aspirations about buying the Lego Home Alone House, but I think that ship has sailed this year. Maybe next, eh?

It's why I need my Lego fix. Particularly as so much of my time is dedicated to testing the best new tech, from phones to tablets to TVs to laptops – Lego feels like downtime by comparison; I find building kind of therapeutic.

Lego's Black Friday sale has generally been disappointing, but there are some decent sets to be found if you shop around a bit, as per my colleague's piece, linked below.

I've also spied some pretty whacky festive Lego sets. There's a Gingerbread AT-AT Walker, for example. No, it's not AI, it's real. But, again, it's sold out everywhere.

