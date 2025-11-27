The best Lego set I've ever built just got the exact same Black Friday deal as last year – and it's a great one again

I'm a big Lego lover, but not a big Lego buyer – I'll hold my hands up on that front. I've been building Lego for decades now, but at the age of 32 it's pretty hard to justify the spending that you need to countenance if you're going to get your hands on the biggest and best sets. So, I'm extremely lucky that my job has occasionally meant I've got my hands on Lego I couldn't really afford.

The perfect example came a couple of years ago, when Lego brought out its first The Lord of the Rings set in ages – a huge, detailed and loving recreation of Rivendell, the house of Elrond. It's a stunning kit, with over 6,000 pieces, and normally costs a whopping £429.99.

Each Black Friday, though, it seems to get the same deal – one that knocks a handy £64 off its price to make it a bit more palatable. That very deal is live right now for you to take advantage of.

I built the set over one holiday season, and it took my partner and me around 20 hours or more, as we ended up working out. That's a huge amount of time to be able to just zone out and build (with the Howard Shore soundtracks on in the background, of course), and I can't speak highly enough of how therapeutic it can be.

The set was proudly displayed on top of a shelf for a very long time after that, although when we moved flat we had to carefully disassemble it. That means I've got another build to look forward to at some point, and I honestly can't wait. Frankly, this deal has prompted me to remember that I need to get it down from the attic of our new flat, so that we can have another fun, chilled-out December.

If you're a fan of Tolkien's books or the superb movies, I can't recommend this highly enough – it's by far the best set I've ever built, and is riddled with loving details. Black Friday is clearly the best time to buy it, too, since a deal seems to roll around every year. The same goes for the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon, too, if you're interested in checking that one out.