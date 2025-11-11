My favourite gaming headset of all time is a superb price right now with an early Black Friday deal

You might think that pretty much three years of recommending the same gaming headset to everyone on the planet would get old, but until I find a better combination of features and pricing, I'm not going to stop recommending the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless.

This stunner of a headset has the sort of sound quality that many people probably don't even realise is possible while gaming, along with one huge innovation in the form of a swappable battery system that means you never really run out of charge. Right now, with Black Friday 2025 around the corner, it's got a pretty great early deal to check out.

Save £80 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon This discount tends to roll around every Black Friday, and it doesn't represent a new low for the headset – but it does make it even better value, and as my top recommendation out there, any saving is something to jump on.

SteelSeries left it a few years to follow the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless up, probably due to knowing that it had knocked things out of the park with its most premium headset ever. It does now have an even more expensive option for those hoping to cut absolutely no corners while gaming – the Arctis Nova Elite.

That device is a genuinely stunning piece of hardware, but its price (£600) is almost impossible to justify for the vast majority of gamers and users. That leaves the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless undisturbed as the best option out there.

It's supremely comfortable thanks to a much-admired headstrap design, has really nice and plush cushioning, and a microphone that is completely hidden when you're not using it, unlike headsets from so many competitors.

I'm a huge fan of its sound quality, too, and used it as my daily driver from the day it came out right up to when I got my hands on the Nova Elite (I'm hardly going to ignore the more premium option, after all).

This price should last for the rest of November, but there's no guarantee on that front, so if you're in the market for a new headset, you might want to jump on it ASAP and grab yourself the best possible option this Black Friday.