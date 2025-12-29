I'm stunned that Horizon Zero Dawn's PS5 remaster is just £16.99 right now

I remember a decade ago when I was at the (now defunct) E3 games show and Guerrilla Games revealed Horizon: Zero Dawn. It's mad to think it's that long ago – but it's still one of my favourite PlayStation exclusives ever.
The game was released in 2017 to 'raptor-ous' reviews, netting 89% on Metacritic. It's since been released as a PlayStation 5 remaster – which is now cheaper than ever as part of the Argos New Year's sales.
Check out Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 deal here
Argos has even outsmarted Amazon with this deal, as no other retailer is offering the game for this low a price. If you've never played before, then this is a no-brainer purchase.
If you've got a PS5 or PS5 Pro, then this remaster is the way to experience Aloy's tale through a world that's overrun with mysterious robot dinosaurs. Its premise put the exclusive firmly on the map, spawning a huge fanbase worldwide.
This isn't just the original game with a PS5 badge slapped on it either. No, it's a proper remaster – and an official PlayStation blog from 2024 details what's new in this specific release.
In summary: you get enhanced graphics, with more character and environment details, including different effects to foliage for an even more immersive experience.
The team put in hours of additional motion-capture to make characters more believable in their conversations, while additional visual effects for weather brings the original game in line with its sequel.
Being a PS5 title, the addition of 3D audio and haptic feedback to utilise the DualSense controller to its fullest is also part of the package.
Connect your PS5 to one of the best OLED TVs for a full-on visual treat – and I think Zero Dawn will never have looked better. It's a brilliant game at a brilliant price. I'm half tempted to buy it again for myself, just so I can experience it from fresh...
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
