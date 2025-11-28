These are the 5 best Black Friday smartwatch deals with the biggest discounts on Amazon right now

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your smartwatch – or finally buying one for the first time - Black Friday is basically the best excuse you’re going to get.

Shop all smartwatch deals in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Good old Amazon is flooded with offers at the moment, but some of the biggest discounts are on genuinely decent wearables from brands I’d actually recommend, rather than random no-name trackers that will end up in a drawer by January.

(Image credit: Amazon)

I’ve been digging through Amazon’s Black Friday sale and pulled out five standout deals that really jump out in terms of both discount and quality. We’re talking big names like Garmin and Google, plus very strong value options from Huawei and Amazfit - with all of these watches going for close to half price.

If you want proper GPS for running, solid sleep and health tracking, or just a simple fitness band that doesn’t need charging every five minutes, these are the Black Friday smartwatch deals on Amazon I’d be checking out first.

My top picks from Amazon's Black Friday smartwatch deals

Save £110.99 Garmin Vívoactive 5: was £259.99 now £149 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Garmin's Vívoactive 5 is a brilliant all-round fitness watch if you want “proper Garmin” features without forking out Fenix money. You get a bright AMOLED touchscreen, built-in GPS, advanced fitness tracking, Garmin’s Body Battery energy monitor, stress tracking and personalised sleep coaching, plus up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. It also handles music, notifications and Garmin Pay, so it easily doubles as a day-to-day smartwatch. At £149, this is a big discount on a very capable bit of kit.

Save £150 Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm, Wi-Fi): was £349 now £199 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you’re on Android and want something slick that ties into the Google ecosystem, the Pixel Watch 3 is a good option. You get a slender rounded design, a sharp AMOLED display, and deep Fitbit-powered health and running features, including 24/7 heart rate tracking, advanced running tools and proper sleep insights. There’s also Google Assistant, Maps, Wallet and a full app selection on your wrist. At £199, last year’s flagship Google watch suddenly looks very tempting.

Save 43% HUAWEI Band 10: was £49.99 now £28.49 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is the budget pick if you don’t want a full smartwatch but still want the essentials. The Huawei Band 10 offers up to 14 days of battery life, average sleep HRV and sleep insights, sleep breathing awareness, and AI-powered fitness monitoring in a slim band that works with both iOS and Android. It’s a very easy way to track your steps, workouts and sleep without spending a fortune - and at under £30, it’s not just a steal, it's a total steal.

Save 50% Amazfit Cheetah: was £169 now £84.39 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ In this brilliantly named wearable, you’re getting dual-band GPS, route navigation and offline maps, training templates and detailed heart-rate tracking in a lightweight, round watch that’s designed specifically for running. The Amazfit Cheetah also has Alexa built in and up to 14 days of battery life, which is impressive at this price. With 50% off, this is probably the best-value dedicated running watch in Amazon’s Black Friday sale right now.

Save 40% HUAWEI Watch Fit SE: was £89.99 now £54 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Sitting somewhere between a fitness band and a full smartwatch, the Huawei Watch Fit SE gives you a taller AMOLED screen, decent battery life of up to nine days, and plenty of health and activity tracking features thrown in the mix. It works with both iOS and Android, tracks your workouts, daily activity and sleep, and looks neat enough to wear all day. At just 54 quid, it’s a very easy upgrade over a basic band and one of the better budget smartwatch-style options in the sale.

Buying smartwatches in Amazon’s Black Friday Sale: what you need to know

Amazon’s Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to score a solid smartwatch at a discounted price, but strategy matters.

If you’re new to wearables, look for entry-level devices with essential features like heart-rate monitoring, step tracking, and notifications, especially because price drops on these can deliver impressive value.

For seasoned users, this is the time to grab higher-end models with advanced metrics, longer battery life, or built-in maps at a fraction of the regular price.

Before you hit “buy,” check the trickle-down effect: often, once a top model sells out, the retailer restocks slightly older versions, which can still offer plenty of features for less.

Keep a close eye on sizing (if strap or band sizing matters), and be ready to act quickly; the best deals rarely last long.