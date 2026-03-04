Amazon Spring Deal Days starts surprisingly soon – a whole week of tech bargains with up to 40% off

Quick Summary Amazon has announced its annual Spring Deal Days event, which will start on Tuesday 10 March and run through until 16 March. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get big bargains, although free delivery and access to Lightning Deals could be worth it.

Spring has sprung and so comes the return of an annual sales event, with Amazon announcing a week of deals and big discounts that'll start next Tuesday.

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event will kick off on 10 March and run through to the end of play on Monday 16 March 2026. It'll be jam packed with offers, including new deal drops twice daily (at 9am and 5pm), plus savings of up to 40% across 1,000s of products from 100s of big brands.

Amazon Prime: at Amazon £8.99 per month or £95 per year – free month trial available

Amazon Prime will be required to get the biggest deals during the Spring Deal Days event. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial before paying £8.99 per month in the UK.

Brands that are confirmed to be taking part include Ninja, Dyson, Bose, Sony, Shark and Roborock. We also expect big discounts on TVs and devices from the likes of Samsung and Philips.

And there will be massive price drops on Amazon's own devices, of course, including Kindle, Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Blink and Eero. That will include Fire TV Sticks as well as new TVs, plus a whole load of smart home and security products.

Also confirmed is Amazon's Big Book Sale, which will start earlier – from 6 March until the end of the month. This will give you up to 90% off thousands of eBooks, plus up to 70% print books. There will be 100s of audiobooks in the sale, too.

It's worth noting that you don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop during the Spring Deal Days event, but you will get access to exclusive Lightning Deals on the site and Amazon Shopping app.

You'll also get free next and even same-day delivery on 1,000s of items throughout the event (and ongoing).

You can even try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days before a single penny is taken. That will more than cover the Spring Deal Days week. It costs £8.99 per month afterwards, or £95 for a whole year if you want to save a little extra.