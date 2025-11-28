It's finally Black Friday itself, and while that hasn't necessarily meant a deluge of brand-new deals from all corners, it does mean that time is running out to actually buy many of the offers that have been available this week. That's worth pointing out in particular where this PS5 deal is concerned.

For the first time in the console's lifespan, Sony has discounted every version of the PS5 this week, and while the headlines have been filled with the PS5 Digital Edition and its lowest-ever price, I think most people would be smarter to go with the standard PS5 for £100 off.

Save £100 Sony PlayStation 5: was £479.99 now £379.99 at Amazon The standard PS5 gives you the benefit of having a disc drive, which is a total game-changer for home entertainment, as well as lending and trading in games. It's the smartest buy this Black Friday, for me.

I've long argued that people shouldn't be buying the digital version of the PS5 unless they've got no other choice – doing so locks you into two futures. Either you only ever buy games from the PlayStation store and accept that you'll pay whatever the price on that one storefront is, or you buy the PlayStation 5 Disc Drive to add to your console at a later date.

The latter plan is decent enough, but why wait? If you can afford to cut that part of the plan out, just buy the full-fat PS5 now and you'll immediately be able to reap the benefits of buying pre-owned games on disc, borrowing games from friends, and have way more flexibility in general.

Plus, your PS5 will also then be able to take its place as a media centre, since it'll work with 4K Blu-rays, normal Blu-rays and DVDs for movie nights and boxsets the old-fashioned way.

In my opinion, the added value of the disc drive is basically massive, which makes this my pick of the PS5 deals on offer right now. That said, all of those deals will likely vanish at some point on Cyber Monday, so be sure to grab one while you can.