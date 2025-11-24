The PS5 is now the cheapest it's ever been – but don't fall for this trap

The PlayStation 5 launched to such insane stock shortages that it feels like we've been waiting years and years for it to get properly discounted on Black Friday. Sony just didn't have a reason to cut its price while it was selling out, but now that it's more of a steady part of the market, it's the subject of some big deals for Black Friday 2025.

The big star this year is the biggest ever discount on the PS5 Digital Edition in its newer slimline variant – the smallest and most affordable of Sony's consoles is now cheaper than it's ever been, at £289 here in the UK across a range of retailers. Here's the thing, though: I don't recommend you buy it in that deal.

Don't get me wrong, it's a stellar price and by far the cheapest this console has ever been, brand new. However, I think you should first think long and hard about whether you want to give up discs, since it's a driveless console. I'm a huge believer in having a disc drive, whether it's to play 4K Blu-rays or because it lets you borrow games from friends and trade them in much more easily when you're done with them.

The best deal on the PS5 right now

In that light, though, there's thankfully another stellar deal at Very. It has a bundle including the optional extra of the PlayStation 5 Disc Drive that you can swap into your console, along with the latest Call of Duty, and you still save a huge chunk of money.

Black Friday is all about the deals, of course, but the biggest wins come from taking a beat and making sure you're buying the right one, rather than just going for what seems most immediately cheap. If you use the PS5 you buy for a few years, the extra cash you spent on the disc drive can earn itself back extremely quickly through trade-ins and discounted games.

After all, if you keep your console as a digital-only experience, you're always going to be locked into whatever pricing the PlayStation Store offers at a given moment, which isn't the most competitive buying situation. If you need a disc drive on its own, of course, you can always pick one up later – so you don't necessarily need to get it right at the same time as you buy your console.