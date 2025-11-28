Finally, an iPad deal for Black Friday that’s actually decent – with £100 off

There have been lots of people asking if Apple does Black Friday deals. The answer is one of those 'yes but no' ones, really, as Apple's own stores only offer gift cards – for spending with Apple!

There are sort-of workarounds, though, with many of the top retailers offering previous-gen products at a lower price. None have been particularly fantastic in the run-up to Black Friday, however, but now – finally – there's a decent iPad discount, courtesy of Amazon.

Check out the £100 iPad discount on Amazon

Here at T3, the team has been tracking the best Apple Black Friday deals, plus the best iPhone deals. There are some reasonable offers in among those, but, for me, it's this fresh deal – which has only started on Black Friday itself – that takes the trophy.

If you're looking for one of the best tablets then, well, let's face it, Apple has a worthy hold on that market. iPads are great as standalone slates, but since the iPadOS software improved even more, they're laptop replacements for some people.

The iPad Air isn't an all-powerful product like the iPad Pro, mind, but this is no entry-level product, so it can do plenty for you. Indeed, if you want to do nothing but stream movies and shows then save yourself the cash and buy a more entry-level iPad on discount instead.

This is one of the deals that's appeared in Amazon's Top 100 Black Friday deals – effectively a monitor of what's selling the most. We've been scouring that list frequently and pointing out the best deals from its listings.

Not that you need to rely on Amazon, of course, as there are lots of great deals from other retailers in the UK too. We've also been tracking the best Currys deals, best Argos offers, and best John Lewis discounts as part of the sales event.