I test headphones for a living, and my favourite pair this year just got their best deal ever

I test a lot of headphones – it's a core part of my role here at T3, to keep on top of the latest releases and device launches. That means I've had my hands on some of the most interesting new arrivals of 2025, and some of the best headphones to have come out in the last few years, which makes me pretty fortunate.

In the last year, though, no single set of headphones has impressed me more than the Sony WH-1000XM6, a brilliant continuation of the WH-1000 lineup from Sony that cements itself as probably the most crowd-pleasing and popular headphone option on the market. So, imagine my surprise when I found a verifiable Black Friday deal on those headphones today.

Save £50 Sony WH-1000XM6: was £399 now £349 at very.co.uk These are the best headphones on the market, for my money – the ones that more people probably want than any other. They're so well-made, sound superb, have great ANC and are dead comfy, so a £50 saving is a hugely welcome bonus for new buyers.

When I reviewed the XM6s, I was taken aback by just how impressive they sound, but I think the real game-changer comes in the form of a subtly new design. It builds on the stripped-back simplicity of the XM5 silhouette, but reinstates one of the most important missing aspects: its ability to fold.

That makes for a set of headphones that can genuinely fit into your life with total ease, instead of the luxury but slightly inconvenient nature of the last-gen XM5s. Thankfully, a lot of the other elements are consistent with previous versions.

That includes sound quality that can help you hear all-new details in songs you've been listening to for years, as well as noise-cancelling that makes long-haul flights miles easier to endure. Plus, I've found them extremely comfortable over long hours of wearing them, which makes them the complete package.

This deal might not last all the way through to the end of November, so don't take too long to think about it!