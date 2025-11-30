I've reviewed every new Kindle so know every difference – I'd buy this model in the Amazon sale

Black Friday has been and gone, and Cyber Monday is right around the corner. That means basically every retailer under the sun has put its slate of savings live already.

Because it operates at such a huge scale, it's pretty much guaranteed that Amazon will have some great deals each and every year, and its own devices often see the best reductions. If you're on the lookout for a new Kindle e-reader, you've come to the right place at the perfect time, because basically every Kindle has a discount for Black Friday.

I've picked out the best deals I can find on various models to gather here for you, but there can be only one true winner – the latest Kindle Paperwhite.

Note that in each case I've selected the version of a Kindle that comes without ads on the home screen, since I think they're the best Kindles to buy. However, if you want to save something like £10 extra in each case, you can find the "With Ads" version on Amazon, too.

Best Amazon Kindle deal overall this Cyber Monday

Save £35 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was £169.99 now £134.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The best Kindle going, for most people, is the Paperwhite, which has enough features to feel advanced, but doesn't make its price unapproachable. This tasty 21% reduction turns it into a terrific bit of value right now.

I've tested every Kindle launched in the last year or so, and while I'd argue that they all have something going for them, I don't think many people would argue hard with my top choice.

The Paperwhite has the best marriage of features and price, and that's when it's not even discounted. With the cut that Amazon's put on it right now, I don't think you can really get a better mainstream e-reader, bar none.

The best of the other Kindle deals

Save £35 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024): was £189.99 now £154.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The big upgrade that comes with stepping up to the Paperwhite Signature Edition is an auto-adjusting backlight. Whether that's worth an extra £20 is up to you, but I'm not sure it's quite needed. Still, this deal is also great if you do want it.

Save £75.99 Amazon Kindle Colorsoft (2024): was £239.99 now £164 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The most interesting new Kindle in ages finally adds a colour screen – and this deal solves the only problem with it, which was its launch price. It's now the same price as a Signature Edition version of the Paperwhite, which is really persuasive.

Save £86.99 Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (2024): was £269.99 now £183 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Just like with the Paperwhites, the big change if you upgrade to the Signature Edition of the Colorsoft is that you get auto-adjusting backlighting. Again, whether that's worth it is questionable, but this version has the biggest deal yet to make it easier.

Save £25 Amazon Kindle (2024): was £104.99 now £79.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The most basic Kindle is still an excellent little bit of kit, especially when you get the version without ads (as I've chosen here). It's the most affordable new Kindle, works a treat, and still lets you choose your brightness, closing the gap to the Paperwhite significantly.

Which Kindle should you buy this Black Friday?

Picking exactly which Kindle to buy is never the easiest task, and, ironically, the job doesn't really change much when Black Friday rolls around. After all, if one of the e-readers was discounted way more than the others, that might help, but they've all got roughly equal discounts right now.

So, again, I'll stick to my standard approach and advice: for most people, the best Kindle is the normal Paperwhite. It brings the sharpest possible display to help your eyes while reading, has a wide range of brightness and display warmth levels for more comfort, and feels great in the hand.

My next choice would be the Paperwhite Signature Edition, since its auto-adjusting brightness is a real help in some situations, although I think the price gap isn't worth it for most people.

Next up, I'd go for the normal Kindle, since you can't argue with the value it offers, although the loss of display warmth makes it sometimes harsher to read. Finally, the Colorsoft offers something totally new, although its colours aren't quite vibrant enough to make it a slam-dunk.