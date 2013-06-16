Sony Cyber-shot RX100M2 camera specs leaked

Specifications for Sony's new upcoming Sony Cyber-shot RX100M2, also knows as RX200, have been leaked online

According to Photo Rumours, Sony's new compact camera will include a Wi-Fi connection, a 3-inch swivel screen, a flash mount (hot shoe), longer battery life, and weighs in at 281g.

Additionally, the Sony Cyber-shot RX100M2 camera is expected to feature a 1-inch 20.2MP Exmor CMOS image sensor.

Other notably specs are a built-in pop-up viewfinder, 144m EVF, 28-140mm F1.8-4.9 zoom lens, better clear zoom, Hi-Speed USB 2.0 port, two-dimensional code recognition and comes in just slightly larger than the RX100.

The Zeiss lens will remain the same as the one featured on the RX100 model.

The RX100M2 is a remake to the popular RX100 and rumours suggest it will be announced at Sony's scheduled event on June 27th, sources have told Sony Alpha Rumours.

Sony may be launching not one but two new RX cameras at the June event with the RX1R model, similar to the RX1 but with the removal of anti-aliasing feature.

A Mobile Cyber-shot is also being worked on by Sony, the Honami smartphone a.k.a H2 Phone.

Sony aims to bring high photo quality with a new JPEG engine and a bigger image sensor, SAR reports.

This device may also be announced at the June 27 event.

Source: Photo Rumours, SAR