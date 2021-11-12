Don't forget batteries! Save on essentials like hangers and lightbulbs in the Black Friday sales

While the Black Friday deals are the best time to get some bargains on popular products, it’s also the best time to stock up on the basics. We’re talking batteries, cleaning products, lightbulbs and general essentials you need around the house.

It’s extremely helpful to stock up on these products especially if you’re preparing for Christmas. Toys and games are always in need of batteries, so it’s a good idea to have loads of them on hand before the kids open their gifts on Christmas Day. Not only that, you never know when you might need a new lightbulb or when you’re going to run out of coat hangers, so it’s always handy to have extra supplies.

Below are a selection of deals currently on for home improvement basics, plus which UK and US retailers to shop them from.

Top essentials picks

Energizer AA Batteries: was £11.49, now £8.59 at Amazon Energizer AA Batteries: was £11.49, now £8.59 at Amazon

Like we said above, it’s so useful to stock up on batteries and Amazon is currently running their early Black Friday deals where they’re taking 40% off selected products. These Energizer AA batteries come in a pack of 24 and have long lasting power, ideal for remote controls or motorised toys.

Philips LED B22 Frosted Light Bulbs: was £19.99, now £9.99 at Amazon Philips LED B22 Frosted Light Bulbs: was £19.99, now £9.99 at Amazon

You can never predict when your light bulbs are going to stop working. Rather than live in the dark until you can get to a shop, order them in bulk like the pack of 6 Philips LED B22 Frosted Light Bulbs.

Stanley FatMax 8m Premium Tape Measure: was £15.99, now £13.99 at Very Stanley FatMax 8m Premium Tape Measure: was £15.99, now £13.99 at Very

The Stanley FatMax tape measure has great accuracy, has great protection against breakages and rust, and a slip resistant hold. If you order on Very, you can be entered into a prize draw to win a tech bundle from Stanley.

SONGMICS 20 Pack Coat Hangers: was £19.67, now £11.99 at Amazon SONGMICS 20 Pack Coat Hangers: was £19.67, now £11.99 at Amazon

The SONGMICS 20 Pack Coat Hangers are premium quality, heavy duty and non-slip. These hangers have a space saving design and are multifunctional, so you can hang belts, ties, scarves, trousers, shirts and dresses.

HP 14” Geo Laptop Sleeve: was £19.99, now £9.99 at Currys HP 14” Geo Laptop Sleeve: was £19.99, now £9.99 at Currys

Laptop sleeves are always handy, especially with the new age of hybrid working. This HP 14” Geo Laptop sleeve is reversible and fits 14” laptops tightly and securely. Made from padded durable neoprene, this sleeve protects laptops against scratches. Currys have a full range of laptop sleeves from different manufacturers and different sizes, colours and styles.

Dettol Wipes Antibacterial Bulk Surface Cleaning: was £19.50, now £14.89 at Amazon Dettol Wipes Antibacterial Bulk Surface Cleaning: was £19.50, now £14.89 at Amazon

The Dettol Antibacterial Wipes kill up to 99.9% of bacteria. Ideal for fast and hygienic cleaning, these non bleach and odourless surface wipes clean up any mess and disinfect easily.

Stanley FatMax 8.5L Soft Cooler Bag: was £20.99, now £17.99 at Very Stanley FatMax 8.5L Soft Cooler Bag: was £20.99, now £17.99 at Very

The Stanley FatMax cooler bag is designed with PEVA and EPA padding material that has spacious storage and keeps things cold for up to 12 hours. Perfect for keeping food and drinks chilled, this high quality bag is durable and has increased protection against wear and tear.

Bosch Concrete Drill Bit Set: was £9.95, now £7.46 at Amazon Bosch Concrete Drill Bit Set: was £9.95, now £7.46 at Amazon

For all your DIY and fixing needs, the Bosch Concrete Drill Bit set is compatible with the CYL-3 Bosch drill model. This pack comes with 7 different drill bit sizes, lengths and diameters, perfect for whatever fixing needs you have.

LOGIK Screen Cleaning Fluid & Cloth: was £6.99, now £5.99 at Currys LOGIK Screen Cleaning Fluid & Cloth: was £6.99, now £5.99 at Currys

The LOGIK screen cleaning kit comes with a 35ml bottle of cleaning fluid and a microfibre cloth to wipe away marks and fingerprint smudges. It’s perfect for cleaning all screen types like laptops, tablets, monitors or phones.

Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Expandable Cutlery Tray: was £26, now £17.99 at Amazon Joseph Joseph DrawerStore Expandable Cutlery Tray: was £26, now £17.99 at Amazon

From popular homeware brand, Joseph Jospeh, this DrawerStore Expandable Cutlery Tray helps you organise your cutlery with this stylish, smart and practical storage solution. The tray can be easily adjusted to different drawer sizes and taken apart if you need it even smaller.

Top UK retailers for essentials

Amazon UK Amazon UK

For homeware essentials like batteries, stationary, cables and more, the Amazon Basics store has it all. Full of highly rated products at low prices, you can find all your houseware essentials on Amazon. Amazon have currently got 40% off site wide in their early Black Friday sale and their official Black Friday sale is on the way and is promising huge discounts.

Shop the Amazon UK early Black Friday sale

Currys Currys

The Currys Black Friday sale is already live with top prices on tech and electronics. They’ve got handy essentials available, including cables, laptop and mobile phone cases, adapters, routers, batteries and lighting. They have great cheap deals on a range of products, so check out Currys for more.

Shop the Currys Black Friday sale

Very Very

The Very Black Friday sale is also already live, helping you save money on fashion, homeware, floorcare and more. In their Black Friday deals, they have offers on storage boxes, floppy disks and Stanley FatMax products (you can win tech bundles from Stanley if you order through Very).

Shop the Very Black Friday sale

Top US retailers for essentials

Amazon US Amazon US

Amazon US also has top deals on homeware basics in their Amazon Basics store. In their early Black Friday sale, Amazon US currently has huge cash savings on battery packs, smart plugs, disposable masks and Purell products.

Shop the Amazon US early Black Friday sale

Best Buy Best Buy

Best Buy has great deals on a selection of home essentials, including select battery packs, rechargeable batteries, USB sticks, floppy disks and more. The Best Buy price match guarantee also helps you save more money site and store wide.

Shop the Best Buy deals