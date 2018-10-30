The best boohoo discount codes, sales and promo codes for Black Friday 2018

Looking for a boohoo discount code during the Black Friday 2018 UK sales? We know the story, you've made your way through the checkout process and just spotted the boohoo promo code box, just begging to make your shop even cheaper for a last-gasp bargain.

Well, we're here to help and have rummaged through the various voucher code deals out there (and actually tested them) to bring you the most up-to-date selection of discount codes for boohoo.com.

Numerous boohoo sales are always in motion throughout the seasons and we'll highlight the latest and greatest ones below too if you'd like to know what to expect before you head on over. Let's take a look at those boohoo discount voucher codes first though:

New boohoo discount codes

£1.99 next day delivery (was £4.99)

Boohoo generally only lets you use one discount code at a time, but if the voucher promotions aren't relevant to your purchase today you can still make a saving. Simply choose the next day delivery option then enter the discount code NEXTDAY on the next screen to get the £4.99 cost knocked down to just £1.99. Voucher code: NEXTDAY Go: back to boohoo.com

What boohoo sales are on right now?

Summer from £3 at boohoo

Update: this boohoo sale just got even better as you can now get items from as low as £3 instead of £5! While boohoo can't get you on a plane for £3, you can certainly get a head start on what to pack with a huge range of items from just £3 in this 'here comes the sun' boohoo summer sale.

Summer dresses, maxi dresses, swimwear, kimonos, sandals, playsuits, jumpsuits, tops and bags are all seeing some fantastic prices. You don't need a code to get these great deals, but there is a handy boohoo discount code (NEXTDAY) you can use to get next day delivery reduced from £4.99 to just £1.99.

Go to: Summer from £3 sale

Unlimited next day delivery with boohoo Premier

boohoo Premier membership reduced to £7.99

How does a whole year of free next day delivery and free returns for just £7.99 sound? It was already a decent deal at the old price of £9.99, but now it's even cheaper. There's no minimum spend either so you can use if for literally at boohoo. This is a one-off £7.99 payment and not a monthly charge.View Deal

30% off holiday menswear + 99 next day delivery

Update: New voucher code change. A 30% boohoo discount has already been applied to a large number of menswear items and you can get next day delivery for just 99p by manually selecting it as a delivery option at checkout and the entering the boohoo discount code 'GAIN' in the promotional voucher box.

Go to: 30% off menswear sale

We'll update this article as and when new voucher codes come in several times a week. Sometimes daily! Unlike other sites, we won't leave old codes lying around for ages, so you don't have to waste your time entering codes that no longer work. If you'd like to see more of boohoo's latest discount, here's a link to the sales page.