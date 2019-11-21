Black Friday shoppers save £££ on HP laptops and gaming PCs in the HP store

Feeling nervous about pulling the trigger on a new laptop, printer or even a mammoth gaming PC? No need. Now is the perfect time to pick one up, as the best Black Friday deals begin to emerge all over the net. We've found a few great offers from computer manufacturer HP, which is offering sweeping discounts all over the HP store.

Best laptops: The very best on the market right now

Best gaming laptops

Whether you're just after a new printer for under £50 or you're looking to drop several thousand on the best bits of gaming kit you can find, we've got you covered.

Head to the HP store for its full range of Black Friday deals, or check out a few of our choice deals below. Simply pop in the voucher code listed on the link in checkout, and it'll apply your discount automatically. Simplicity itself.

You'll have to move fast though, as these deals expire on 2 December. Once they're gone, they're gone!

OMEN by HP 880-552na Gaming PC - NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080 | was £2,099.00 | now £1,699.00 in the HP Store

Game in style with this awesome tower from HP. Running Windows 10 as standard, the Omen's Intel Core i7-9700K tugboat chip will handle anything you can throw at it, while its 512GB SSD and 2TB storage capacity means it's got plenty of space for even the biggest of games. A sleek, angular red-and-black design just adds to the appeal: it looks like something Kylo Ren might use to clock up the hours in PUBG.View Deal

HP ENVY x360 15-dr0033na 4K OLED Convertible Laptop | was £1499.00 | now £1249.00 in the HP Store

Save £250 on this convertible laptop, where flexible working is the name of the game. The 360 hinge means it effortlessly switches between tablet mode for creative taskmastering at home, and laptop mode to file that all-important report at work. A 4K edge-to-edge display means that movies and photos look sumptuous however you view them. View Deal

HP Pavilion 15-cs2026na Full-HD Laptop | was £599.00 | now £479.00 in the HP Store

A "stylish powerhouse", the HP Pavillion is a classic workhorse laptop. With 8GB of RAM, an Intel Core i5 processor, facial recognition technology and smooth metal finish, there's plenty to like here and more than enough under the hood to manage tasks both at home and at the office. View Deal

Not too shabby, eh? There's more where that came from in the HP Store, but you haven't got long to take advantage of these great discounts. If you want to be gaming on a new top-of-the-line machine by Christmas, you could do a lot worse than swooping in on one of these stellar deals.

Check out more of the latest PC and laptop deals below:

Black Friday Deals

Black Friday sales from around the web