Black Friday broadband deal: TalkTalk kickstarts its sales early with £198 discount on fibre plans

Black Friday isn't until Friday 23 November, but that hasn't stopped TalkTalk launching a slew of impressive broadband discounts early. Throughout this month, the broadband provider is offering huge savings across its fibre, broadband and TV plans.

Easily the best TalkTalk discount available is the Faster Fibre plan, which is now £22.50 a month – a saving of £198 over the course of the 18-month contract.

For that, you'll enjoy average download speeds of 36Mb. That should be more than enough to keep up will all your streaming needs. For reference, Netflix recommends 5Mb to stream its box sets in high definition and 25Mb for crisp Ultra HD.

The new TalkTalk contract includes unlimited usage – so you won't need to worry about any unexpected fees for downloading too many movies over the Christmas period. TalkTalk also includes a Wi-Fi Hub with free shipping and no set-up fees.

If you're not in the market for fibre speeds, or prefer to spend a little less each month, TalkTalk has also got you covered there, too. The broadband provider has dropped the price of its Fast Broadband plan from £27.00 – down to £17 a month.

The 12-month contract includes unlimited usage and average download speeds of 11Mbs, as well as the same Wi-Fi Hub and no shipping and set-up costs.

TalkTalk is offering its Great Connection Guarantee to any new customers who sign-up to the broadband contracts listed above. The customer guarantee lets you leave the service within the first 30 days with no penalty to pay if you're unhappy with the speeds you're getting to your home. TalkTalk will also refund any days remaining from the first 30 after the date when you decide to terminate the contract.

If you don't fancy signing up to TalkTalk, Plusnet is bundling a free £75 Amazon gift card with its unlimited broadband plan. The BT-owned broadband firm has dropped its unlimited broadband offering to £18.99 a month. It's also cut its typical £10 activation fee in half, and throwing-in a £75 Amazon gift card as well.

