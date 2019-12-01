Best Cyber Monday deals UK 2019: Sunday's BEST deals are here

Black Friday has been and gone, and now Cyber Monday UK deals are going live in a big way, with hundreds of major retailers hosting their own Cyber Monday sales. That means thousands of products with massive Cyber Monday discounts, so it pays to start browsing the offers immediately so you don't miss out.

Below you can find the best Cyber Monday deals from stores including Amazon, Walmart, Currys, Best Buy, John Lewis, AO.com, Argos and many more, with these retailers delivering Cyber Monday savings on all sorts of hot products. There are discounts on 4K TVs, Xbox and Nintendo games consoles, Nike trainers, Beats headphones, Philips smart lights, Apple iPhones and more.

These Cyber Monday sales are delivering prices that are as good, if not better, than last year's Cyber Monday event, so don't delay in starting your deal hunting right now, as delaying might mean you miss out.

Directly below you can find T3's curated pick of the best Cyber Monday deals available today, as well as direct links to the Cyber Monday sales that are worth checking out before they end. Our dedicated deal hunting team is updating this Cyber Monday discounts guide on a minute-by-minute basis, so be sure to bookmark it and check in regularly for the best Cyber Monday bargains.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock| was £59.99 | now £34.99 | Available at Amazon

The latest Echo Dot comes with an in-built LED display which means you can have the time, temperature or a countdown timer visible, as well as enjoy all the base Dot smart speaker functionality. You can bag the deal in a variety of colourways, too, and delivery is free.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | was £49.99 | now £22 | Available at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot is the best selling and most popular smart speaker on the planet and, right here and right now in this astonishing Amazon Cyber Monday deal, you can pick it up for only £22, which is a more than half price cost reduction of 56%. What's even better is that you can take you pick of colours, too, and that delivery is totally free. A Cyber Monday bargain.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 | Google Home Hub | 20GB data | Unlimited mins and texts | Up-front cost: £9.99 | Monthly cost: £29 | Contract length: 24 months | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

The camera on the Pixel 4 is truly astonishing, and the device has quickly become known as the king of smartphone photography. Well, now you can get a piece of that sweet photo snapping action with this best available Cyber Monday deal on the handset from Mobiles.co.uk. £9.99 up-front is a crazy low cost for a brand new phone of this caliber, and the £29 monthly fee for a data stuffed, unlimited minutes and texts contract is very attractive, too. A completely free Google Home Hub, and free delivery on the hole package, is the cherry on the top of the cake.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit E27 / B22 / GU10| Was £149.99 | Now £69.99 at Amazon | 53% saving | Available now at Amazon

Now this is a fantastic saving on one of the very best smart lighting packages on the market today. That's because the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit (in E27, B22 or GU10 fitting) has just had £80 slashed off its price, bringing it down from £149.99 to only £69.99. That's a straight 53% discount. A brilliant Cyber Monday smart home bargain.View Deal

EE SIM | 60GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | EU roaming | £20 p/m | Contract length: 18 months | Available now at EE

For fans of hyperspace-fast network connections, big data and unlocked EU roaming, then this stunning SIM only deal should appeal massively. It delivers EE's best-in-class networks speeds, a huge 60GB of data, as well as EU roaming for £20 per month over an 18-month plan length. Delivery on the SIM is fast and free.View Deal

Three mobile SIM only deal | Unlimited data, texts and calls | £18 a month (12-month plan)

Unlimited SIM only plans offer the ultimate in versatility and peace of mind, with you knowing each and every month that your phone usage, no matter what you do, will only cost what your plan costs. It allows you to kiss goodbye to nasty extra network charges - what you see is what you spend. And with this jaw-dropping Cyber Monday deal from Three, what you spend is just £18 per month. The short 12-month contract length and awesome free 5G and roaming complete a stunning package.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 64GB | Up-front cost: £89 £64 with deal code TRIPH11 | Monthly cost: £33 | 60GB data | Unlimited mins & texts | Contract length: 24 months | Vodafone | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

Use the deal code TRIPH11 at checkout and you can pick up the Apple iPhone 11 in your choice of colour for just £64 up-front with this top deal from Mobiles.co.uk. The phone comes with a two-year SIM plan from Vodafone that sets you up with 60GB of data and unlimited mins and texts for a remarkably affordable £33. Free delivery is included in the deal, too.View Deal

Apple iPhone XR | Up-front cost: £0.00 | 60GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | Monthly cost: £33 | Contract length: 24 months | Vodafone | Available now at Mobiles.co.uk

The 5-star rated Apple iPhone XR for nothing, and with an affordable data-stuffed contract, too. Yep, this is great Cyber Monday deal and, truth be told, one that is selling out fast. Green, red and yellow colourways have already sold out, so we advise you to move fast if you want to pick a handset up.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, latest version) | Philips Hue White Twin Pack (B22 Bayonet Cap) | was £74.94 | now £31.99 | Available now at Amazon

If you're looking for bayonet fitting bulbs and aren't fussed about colour changing capabilities, but do like the idea of smart, temperature changing white lights that can be commanded by your voice, then this version of the bundle deal is for you. You get the latest Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker as well as a twin pack of white smart bulbs. A 57% Cyber Monday price cut means this is retailing for just £31.99 right now with free delivery.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite + Game + Accessory + 12-month Online Membership | £249.99 | Available now at Nintendo Store

The official Nintendo Store wins here thanks to this Cyber Monday deal's flexibility, allowing you to build your own perfect Nintendo Switch Lite console bundle from a wide range of consoles, games and accessories. You get to choose one of each for £249.99, and also get a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Membership thrown in, too. With fast free delivery also included, this is a great way to get stuck into the awesome Nintendo Switch gaming ecosystem.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | was £119.99 | now £59.99 | Available now at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show 8 delivers all the smarts of an Alexa smart speaker along with a 8-inch HD touchscreen. From watching YouTube videos to reading the news, to following food recipes, checking out what the weather is going to be like and making video calls, the Show 8 delivers. And it delivers in a compact a stylish form factor, too. Currently discounted by a large 50% at Amazon, which takes its price down from £119.99 to only £59.99. Free delivery is included.View Deal