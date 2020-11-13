Best Black Friday deals UK: AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Fitbit, Samsung & LG TVs and more on sale now

Black Friday 2020 is just a couple of weeks away now but the Black Friday deals and sales have now kicked off in a big way with retailers going larger than ever before.

Retailers took their Black Friday game to previously unseen levels last year, with some of the sales they put on lasting an entire month. Many of the best deals were reserved for the days immediately before and during Black Friday, though, with another volley of discounts then dropping on Cyber Monday, which is a major event in the US but less so in the UK.

You only have to look at the Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys Black Friday deals, Argos Black Friday deals and John Lewis Black Friday deals that are already live to see that retailers are spreading out their offers this year like they haven't done before.

Indeed, last year's Black Friday sale was so big in the UK that metrics showed almost a 20 per cent increase in online shoppers, with more deal hunters joining the fray and – crucially – staying active for longer. And this year, with shoppers predicted to transition their shopping habits online even more so due to post-lockdown caution, we're expecting competition for deals to be fiercer than ever before. That makes Black Friday 2020 a great time to pick up this year's best Christmas gifts.

Of course, with emptier high streets, bricks and mortar retailers are expected to push the limits of what is possible in terms of Black Friday deals to try and lure people out of their homes. Staying connected and plugged in to major retailers' movements (via T3, naturally, as well as each store's own communications channels) will likely be crucial in making sure you are first in line to bag a bargain.

T3 covers the Black Friday sales each and every year and, as such, we've come to know exactly where the best deals often get dropped. From electronics to clothes, jewellery to smart home tech, and from gaming to cookware products, history has revealed to us the retailers who tend to do anything but disappoint when it comes round to deals.

What follows below are a list of retailers that here at T3 we suggest you bookmark and check in on regularly in the run up to, during and after the Black Friday 2020 sales. We've written a few product categories or our thoughts on what each retailer tends to specialise in in terms of deals.

The links take you straight to each retailer's dedicated Black Friday sales page. Some of them are stacked with deals already while others provide an overview of the store's Black Friday sales plans with the actual deals yet to be confirmed (but they will be).

Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon is a Black Friday deal hunter's best friend. An exceptional selection of deals on a wide-ranging selection of products that range from tech to fashion and jewellery to entertainment. Amazon's Early Black Friday Deals event kicked off on Monday 26 October with deals dropping daily and it runs until Thursday 19 November. Below are quick links to Amazon's best early Black Friday deals you can buy now. Visit the sale here.

Currys Black Friday Sale

For computing deals, as well as brilliant bargains on TVs, white goods and consumer tech like tablets and phones, the Currys Black Friday Sale is absolutely worth checking out. Currys tends to run its "Black Tag" event, too, which runs for weeks before and after the big day and drops literally thousands of deals. Visit the sale here.

Argos Black Friday Sale

Argos is famed for its Black Friday sale, where toys, games, entertainment, white goods, TVs and gadgets are discounted fiercely. Last year 20 products were ordered every second in the first hour of Argos's Black Friday event! You want cheap Lego? You got it. Visit the sale here.

John Lewis Black Friday Sale

John Lewis is a brilliant place to shop all year round, and when it comes round to Black Friday, its selection of deals are always very impressive. Major label TV and audio discounts are its speciality, as well as cost carves on phones, fashion and footwear. The standard 2-year warranty on any purchase also delivers great piece of mind and buyer protection. Visit the sale here.

Dell Black Friday Sale

Dell makes some of the very finest laptops and desktop PCs in the world, which is why when it slashes prices on its entire range each year during Black Friday it is well worth checking out the maker's online store. Dell loves its timed deal codes, which knock large percentages off its hardware if exploited, so it is worth checking in on the site each day to see what it has running. Early savings of 30% are live now. Visit the sale here.

Very Black Friday Sale

Very is a newer member of the Black Friday deals club, but that hasn't stopped the online retailer absolutely killing it over the past couple of years in terms of its deals offering. Video games, clothing, phones, laptops, cosmetics and more have been well and truly slashed in price, often beating off more specialist stores in terms of price and coming with free delivery, too. Visit the sale here.

AO.com Black Friday Sale

If you want white goods or electrical appliances this Black Friday then you should make AO.com one of the very first stores you deal hunt in. That's because year-after-year AO.com knocks it out of the park in terms of discounts on things like 4K TVs, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, games consoles, DIY tools and much more. Last year we also saw some very strong phone deals from the retailer, too. Visit the sale here.

Carphone Warehouse Black Friday Sale

Carphone Warehouse's Black Friday sale is now live and is offering large discounts on top-brand handsets like Apple iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4A, Huawei P40 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71. Carphone Warehouse also has a strong selection of SIM only deals on offer, too, making it a great one-stop-shop for phone deals this Black Friday. Visit the sale here.

The best early Black Friday deals for the UK

Black Friday TV deals

Some of the best Black Friday deals tend to be TV deals and prices are crashing on big-screen 4K TV sets this year. We've even spied a cheap 8K TV on sale if you want the ultimate upgrade.

LG 49NANO816NA 49" 4K HD TV | Was: £599 | Now: £479

A cracking 4K HDR TV Black Friday deal here from Currys, which cuts £120 off this well-speced 49-inch panel from LG. It delivers all the stuff you really want right now from a screen, including HDR10, a 4K resolution, NanoCell screen tech (great colour and viewing angles) and in-built smart TV functionality – the latter allowing direct streaming through the TV from services like Disney+ and Netflix. Available now with free delivery.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q800T 8K TV | Was £3,799 | Now £2,799 at Currys with FREE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip phone

Samsung's 65-inch 8K TV delivers four times the resolution of 4K, with the Quantum Processor 8K using AI to make Ultra HD looking even more detailed than a 4K TV can manage. There's also Object Track Sound+, which uses speakers around the edges of the screen to position sounds in the right place in 3D, matching the movement on-screen. And it supports every key gaming feature of PS5 and Xbox Series X, including 4K 120Hz, VRR and, of course, 8K. Not only is there £1,000 slashed off the price, but Samsung is throwing in a Galaxy Z Flip folding phone, with a £1,299 RRP!View Deal

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV | Was: £1,399 | Now: £1,299 at John Lewis

This is this set that won the best gaming TV prize at the T3 Awards 2020 and also sits right now at the very top of our best gaming TV guide. We gave it a maximum score of 5 starts on review, and considering it one of the absolute finest TVs on the market today. It's now a very welcome £100 off at John Lewis.View Deal

Samsung UE50TU7100 | Save £150 | Now £399 at Very.co.uk

This 4K TV supports HDR10+ for more dramatic images, with Samsung Crystal Display tech and Crystal Processor punching well above its price tag, even before the discount. The Tizen smart TV features are also class-leading.View Deal

Samsung 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV | Was: £699 | Now: £599 at Currys

A straight £100 is sliced off the cost of this 4K Samsung HDR TV right now at Currys, a fact that sees its price plummet to just £599. This TV is from Samsung's very latest 2020 range, too, and comes with the Alexa, Bixby and Google Assistant AIs built in. Free delivery is also available.View Deal

LG 55UN71006LB 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR | Was: £529 | Now: £469 at AO

Another cracking TV deal here. £60 has been cut off this excellent 4K, HDR TV from LG, which is a large 55 inches in size and also comes with Google Assistant and Alexa smart AI assistants built in. Free next day delivery is also included in the deal.View Deal

Hisense QLED 55U8QFTUK 55" Smart HDR 4K Ultra HD TV | Was: £999 | Now: £799 at AO

A fat £200 price cut on this stunning Hisense QLED 4K TV means you can pick it up for just £799 right now over at AO.com. This is one the very finest TVs that Hisense make today, and is perfect for those who like to game and watch Ultra HD HDR movies. The TV's audio is powered by sound masters JBL, too, and the screen is rated at 1,000 nits, meaning contrast is excellent.View Deal

Samsung 50 Inch QE50Q60T 4K HDR TV | Was: £699 | Now: £649

Samsung's 2020 QLED screen, which is a large 50 inches in size, gets a £50 price slash at Argos right now. That's a HDR10+ capable 4K TV with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant built in for a great price point. QLED, for the uninitiated, delivers state-of-the-art quantum dot technology, which really makes images pop on screen with life.View Deal

Black Friday laptop deals

MSI GE66 Raider 15.6" Gaming Laptop | Was: £1699 | Now: £1599

This is one of those modest discounts that actually makes the world of difference to a product's appealability. £100 is sliced off the Raider, which is a very, very powerful gaming laptop that delivers a Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU (hello ray tracing!), 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD for storage. A buttery smooth 240 Hz screen also means insane frame rates and response times. View Deal

Asus VivoBook X512 | £299 at Argos

This is just a great laptop deal. The Asus VivoBook X512 delivers a super portable and lightweight computing experience that is ideal for working on the road or rail. Despite this, though, it runs a full-fat version of Windows 10 Home and has plenty of storage space thanks to a fast 128GB SSD.View Deal

HP Slim 15.6-inch laptop | £379 at Argos

Argos' lowest ever price oon this stylish HP laptop means you can bag it right now for just £379. Not only do you get a strong all-round spec, with a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU partnered with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, but you also get a copy of crack security software Norton 360 Deluxe, meaning you know the system is not going to be compromised.View Deal

2019 Apple iMac 27 | Was: £1635 | Now: £1,299

The powerful 2019 Apple iMac gets a double reduction down at John Lewis, dropping its price down from £1,635 to £1,299. This system comes loaded with an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, Apple's 1TB Fusion Drive and a Radeon Pro 570X graphics card. It has a 27-inch 5K display, too, which is absolutely stunning and perfect for creative professionals.View Deal

Black Friday headphone deals

Apple AirPods with Charging Case | Was: £159.99 | Now: £124.49 at Amazon

A most welcome 22% price cut on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case sees them now baggable for just £124.49 at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds pair automatically with Apple phones, tablets and computers, and deliver hours of playback on a single charge. The included Charging Case carries a further 24 hours of charge, too.View Deal

Beats Solo 3 Bluetooth Headphones | Was £179.00 | Now £125 | Save £54 at Currys

The Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones feature a battery life of up to 40 hours, microphone, remote and volume control and work with Siri. To set them up, simply switch them on and hold near your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and Mac. £54 is a brilliant discount on these popular, slightly older, headphones.

JBL Tune 600BTNC Wireless | Was: £89.99 | Now: £59.99

A very nice £30 price cut means these noise cancelling, wireless headphones from JBL can be picked up for just £59.99 right now. There's a choice of colourways, their battery life is a long-lasting 12 hours, and delivery is free, too.View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | Was: £219.95 | Now: £176

The Navy and Moss colourways of the excellent Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones are currently reduced by £43.27 over at Amazon in its Black Friday sale. That's a straight 20 per cent price cut. Powerbeats Pro are the ultimate pair of fitness earphones, and work fantastically with Apple iPhones thanks to their integrated Apple H1 chip. Sweat resistant and loaded with a 9-hour battery life, the Powerbeats Pro are perfect for training.View Deal

Black Friday tablet deals

Apple iPad mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) | Was: £399 | Now: £377

The Apple iPad mini delivers everything that makes the Apple iPad the best tablet in the world but in a smaller, more compact form factor. And right here the 64GB model is available with a £22 price cut at Amazon, which means it can be currently bagged for only £377. Great for kids and those who tend to use their tablet while travelling. Free delivery is included, too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Was: £619 | Now: £589

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of, if not the, best Android tablets in the world today. This is a powerhouse tablet that delivers on every level, and is perfect for both creatives and professionals alike. Indeed, it has so much power on tap that many use it as a laptop replacement. It is now reduced by £30 over at Amazon, a fact that sees its price tumble under the £600 mark.View Deal

New Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) | Was: £769 | Now: £739

If you want a powerful laptop replacement slate then the 2020 Apple iPad Pro is your best possible choice. The 11-inch variant with 128GB of storage space is reduced right now, too, by £30 at Amazon, making it an attractive choice. Various other configs and sizes are also reduced, ranging up to the colossal storage 1TB model.View Deal

Black Friday phone deals

Huawei P30 Lite New Edition and Nintendo Switch | Upfront cost: £0.00 | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | 24-months | Monthly cost: £37

T3's pick of the options is to plump for a 24-month contract with 30GB of data. That's plenty of data each month for medium to heavy use, the free Nintendo Switch console, and a contract that runs out in two years and not three. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11 64GB | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | Three | 24 months | Upfront cost: £19 | Monthly cost: £34

If you want a massive amount of data to burn each month, as well as a sweet new iPhone upgrade, then this Apple iPhone 11 offer is definitely worth checking out. You get 100GB data and unlimited calls and texts for just £19 upfront and then £34 per month over a 24-month SIM plan. There's also a choice of colours and free delivery included.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | Three | 24 months | Upfront cost: £99 | Monthly cost: £51

If you want the absolute best new phone Apple has to offer then this iPhone 12 Pro deal is worth considering. You get the phone for £99 upfront, and then it comes with a 24-month SIM plan from Three that delivers 100GB data and unlimited minutes and texts for £51 per month. There is a choice of handset colourway and free delivery as well.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G | 100GB data | Unlimited mins & txts | EE | 24 months | Upfront cost: £99 | Monthly cost: £47

Affordable Mobiles deliver a great Note 20 5G deal here, putting the handset in your hand for £99, and then partnering it with a data-stacked SIM plan from EE, the UK's fastest mobile network. The fact this phone is 5G, and the network this deal delivers is the fastest in the UK, really is a match made in heaven.View Deal

SIM only | Unlimited data, texts and calls | £16 p/m | Contract length: 12 months | Available now at Three

Unlimited SIM only plans offer the ultimate in versatility and peace of mind, with you knowing each and every month that your phone usage, no matter what you do, will only cost what your plan costs. It allows you to kiss goodbye to nasty extra network charges - what you see is what you spend. And with this SIM only deal from Three, what you spend is just £16 per month, on a short 12-month contract.View Deal

Black Friday smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 | Was: £279 | Now: £199

The Apple Watch Series 3 remains one of the very finest smartwatches in the world, and right here Very has sliced £80 off its price point in this Black Friday deal. This is the 38mm variant and comes with a Silver Aluminium Case and White Sport Band. Delivery is free.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Rose Gold) | was £199 | now £169 | save £30 from Amazon

The most basic version of the Galaxy Watch Active is, in our opinion at least, also one of the most compelling: it has most of the bells and whistles of the newer models, but with a much bigger discount. A perfect first (or second) smartwatch.View Deal

Fitbit Inspire Health & Fitness Tracker | Was: £69.99 | Now: £49.99

The slim and minimalist Fitbit Inspire gets £20 cut off its cost for Black Friday, a fast that sees its cost drop to below £50. All-day activity tracking, sleep tracking, automatic exercise recognition and much more is delivered. A choice of colourways is also on offer, as too free delivery.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (Black) | was £199 | now £169 | save £30 from Amazon

Prefer the Galaxy Watch Active in Black? Again, the most basic version of the Galaxy Watch Active is, in our opinion at least, also one of the most compelling: it has most of the bells and whistles of the newer models, but with a much bigger discount. A perfect first (or second) smartwatch.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Smart Watch | £199.99

A great price on a fantastic smartwatch and fitness tracker. One of the best features with the 645 is that it has room for 500 songs, which is perfect for listening to music, and also has Garmin Pay contactless payments tech inside as well. There is built-in support for cycling, pool swimming, row, elliptical, cardio and lots more. Now just £199 at Argos.View Deal

Black Friday gaming deals

Up to £25 off Nintendo Switch consoles

Amazon has a load of Nintendo Switch bundle Black Friday deals available right now, and that's on both the full-fat and Switch Lite consoles. Games include the excellent RPG The Witcher 3, while there is a special edition Fortnite console on offer, too. If you want to make sure you have a Nintendo Switch Christmas gift bagged, then now is a great time to buy.View Deal

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Was: £69.99 | Now: £53.99

When over 10 million of something gets sold then you know it is quality, and that is exactly what the Razer DeathAdder V2 has done, which makes this price drop on it even more welcome. 23% has been sliced off its cost, reducing it down to £53.99.View Deal

Sega Mega Drive Mini | £59.99

Just a strong price on this excellent mini Mega Drive console, which also comes with 2 control pads, making multiplayer fun a must. This system comes with 42 classic Mega Drive games installed, ranging from Sonic the Hedgehog to Golden Axe and Ecco the Dolphin.View Deal

Save up to 40% on official Nintendo Switch microSDXC cards at Amazon UK

Available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB sizes, and with cool designs from Nintendo games emblazoned on them, these SanDisk microSDXC cards are perfect for Switch, are licensed and endorsed by Nintendo, and are a bargain right now.View Deal

ADX ACHAIR 19 Gaming Chair | Was: £120 | Now: £100

Now this is a great deal for anyone who has been looking for a gaming chair upgrade, as it slices £20 off the cost of this stylish number from ADX. Padded arm rests, height and angle adjustment, and a soft-finish upholstery complete a very attractive (and now even cheaper) gaming chair package.View Deal

Black Friday smart home deals

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | Was: £149.99 | Now: £129.82

Philips Hue is the best smart lighting platform in the world and its Starter Kit is the absolute best way to jump into the world of colour-changing smart bulbs. You get three colour-changing bulbs, as well as the Hue Bridge needed to control them, in one package. The B22 and E27 (bayonet and screw type) Starter Kits are currently reduced at Amazon by 13 per cent.View Deal

All-new Fire TV Stick | Was: £39.99 | Now: £24.99

A really welcome £15 saving means the brand new 2020-version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick is just £24.99 right now. That's a saving of 38%. Perfect for immediately injecting any display with Alexa and top streaming capabilities, with Disney+, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on tap. Delivery is also free.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | Was: £79.99 | Now: £59.99 at Amazon

The screen-toting Echo Show 5 smart home hub is a brilliant way to stream music and video, as well as control smart home technology and catch up on news, the weather and recipes. It's also great for video calling friends and family. Now reduced by £20 down to just £59.99.View Deal

Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | Was: £219.99 | Now: £54.99

A huge discount here cuts a gigantic 75% off the Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, a fact that sees its price plunge down from £219.99 to just £54.99. That's a saving of £165. This toothbrush is also available in three different colourways, too, and delivery is free. Oral-B is one of the very best electric toothbrush makers in the world, so this is a great offer.View Deal

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C | Was: £269.99 | Now: £219.99

A fat £50 price cut takes the cost of this premium robot vacuum cleaner down from £269.99 to only £219.99. Eufy is one of the best brands of robot vacuum cleaner in the world, and this model comes with the maker's strongest ever suction power. It can vacuum nonstop up to 100 minutes, too, and can be fully controlled - even remotely - via smartphone. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Black Friday kitchen deals

Tassimo Bosch coffee machine | Was: £79.99 | Now: £29.99

This small and compact coffee machine is ideal for those who like the idea of a pod system but don't have the space or need for a monstrous, cafe-level system. It can produce 36 different types of coffee and hot drinks, has a 0.7-litre capacity and also an auto shut-off feature. There are five different colourways to choose from, too, and delivery from Currys is free.

Ninja Foodi Electric Multi-Cooker | Was: £199 | Now: £149

This large 6-litre capacity multi-cooker comes from one of the world's most respected brands, Ninja. It has 7 different cooking settings, too, meaning that you can cook pretty much anything a variety of ways. Perfect for coming home to hot home-cooked food on cold winter nights. Now discounted by £50 at Amazon.View Deal

25% off Russell Hobbs kettles and toasters

There's a whole bunch of quality Russel Hobbs kettles and toaster discounted right now over at Argos, with prices as low as £19.99. Make hot drinks and toast bread like a pro, and do so right now for cheap.

De'Longhi Scultura barista pump coffee machine | Was: £173.86 | Now: £139.99

19 per cent has been sliced off the price of this barista-level pump coffee machine, which equates to a saving of £33.87 and a new low price of £139.99. This system delivers 15-bar pressure and has a dedicated cappuccino system that makes making milk-based beverages a breeze. A choice of colourways and free delivery is also available.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL AH960840 | Was: £239 | Now: £179

This premium-grade Air Fryer is perfect for cooking food without the unnecessary saturated fat, which makes meals healthier. It has a large 1.7-kg cooking capacity, too, and has 9 automatic program modes that makes using it a doddle. Now reduced by £60 down to £179 from £239.View Deal

Black Friday Home deals

Save up to £150 on dining room furniture

John Lewis has launched a fantastic selection of discounts on living and dinning room furniture, which cuts up to £150 off select products. Chairs, desks and more are available.View Deal

Duvet covers and pillowcases reduced

John Lewis hits hard again with a small but very welcome selection of discounts on duvet covers and pillowcases. Prices start from as low as £3.50.View Deal

Fragrances reduced by up to 45%

If you're looking to ring up some men's and women's fragrances for Christmas gifts this year then Amazon is well worth a shuft right now. That's because top fragrances from brands like Hugo Boss, Paco Rabanne, Vera Wang and Calvin Klein are reduced by up to 45%.View Deal

Wayfair's Christmas sale is now on

Wayfair's Christmas sale has discounts on everything from decorations to duvet sets, and furniture to festive favourites like rugs, wreaths and garlands. Dining tables and chairs are also reduced, which is ideal if you need a new table for the entire family to gather round for meals and board games.View Deal

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Flexology True Pet | Was: £379 | Now: £219

Shark vacuum cleaners are quality and this model is great for those people who have heavy duty hair removal needs. It can run for 40 minutes off its internal battery, and has anti hair wrap technology to stop it getting all clogged up.

30% off Simba mattresses

30% off all mattresses is most welcome, but when you find out they are Simba mattresses it becomes incredibly welcome, as they are some of the very best in the world today. Monthly payment plans are also on offer.View Deal

15% off Eve Sleep mattress orders over £500

Save big on mattresses, bed frames and more thanks to a 15% off discount right now at Eve Sleep. Everything from Eve's lighter hybrid through to its premium mattress can be bagged with the price cut.View Deal

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service | Was £149 | Now £74 | Save £75

This is the most comprehensive at-home DNA testing kit offered by 23andMe. Learn about your Ancestry Composition, Maternal & Paternal Haplogroups, and Neanderthal Ancestry. There are also health-based reports that can tell you if you're at risk of Celiac Disease, late-onset Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and baldness.

Nectar Sleep mattress sale | Free sleep accessories with every mattress

Save up to £385 with this early Black Friday deal. Buy a Nectar mattress and you'll get sheets, two pillows, a duvet and a mattress protector thrown in for free. The mattress is a 25cm-thick medium-firm memory foam mattress and you'll sleep soundly on it knowing you just snapped up a sweet deal.View Deal

Bosch Professional GSR 12 V-15 FC Cordless Drill Driver Set | Was: £238.39 | Now: £142.99

This comprehensive professional electric drill set is reduced by £95.40 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, making it a smart choice for anyone currently looking to upgrade their DIY capabilities. A range of rotating chucks are included, and the drill is completely cordless for maximum flexibility.View Deal

Canon 10x20 IS binoculars | Was: £529.99 | Now: £379.99 | Save: £150 at Amazon

28% off! These lightweight Canon binos boast image stabilisation (IS), and top-quality pore prism optics for exceptional sharpness and low distortion. The 10x magnification makes them ideal for everyday use, in nature spotting or sport.View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited | UK offer | 3 months FREE

Get an Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Monthly Plan for no monthly cost, as long as you are a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber. Full terms and conditions are at the bottom of the linked Amazon page. Offer ends 11 January 2021.View Deal

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 is on Friday 27 November but the Black Friday sales will be running well before that date.

When do the Black Friday 2020 sales start?

The Black Friday 2020 sales are likely to start least a week before Black Friday itself, so expect the main Black Friday 2020 sales to begin at a minute past midnight on Saturday 21 November. That said, a fair few retailers are likely to start their Black Friday sale weeks ahead of Black Friday and others will have a sale called something along the lines of 'Countdown to Black Friday' which is a Black Friday sale in everything but name.

In other words, expect a minimum of around 15 days of sales in the run up to and over Black Friday 2020, which continue over the weekend of Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November and then the Cyber Monday sale on Monday 30 November.

Once that's over, there's likely to be a week with no sales and then the countdown to Christmas 2020 sales and promotions will kick in with each retailer working to their own particular schedule.

Then we get another sales break for Christmas before the Boxing Day 2020 sales kick in.

As we mentioned last year, we feel it will be crucial to stay deals-active for a month from mid-November 2020 right through to mid-December 2020 in order to make sure you don't miss out on top offers. Retailers are smartly spreading their deals offerings out (realising they can't compete with everything on the Black Friday weekend) so be sure to keep your eyes peeled outside of the Grey Thursday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday core days.

What deals to expect for Black Friday 2020

Black Friday 2020: the T3 difference (Image credit: Philips Hue) T3 spends almost every day of each year reviewing and rating the best products on the market and then presenting to you the very best deals on them. The reason we exist is to help people find the products perfect for them. That's why when it comes around to the entire Black Friday sales event we are perfectly positioned to deliver the absolute best bargains going. Our team of deal hunting experts, in partnership with the most advanced deal-hunting technology in existence, filter out all the exploitative fake deals on dated or end-of-life technology and instead shine a light on the deals guaranteed to spark joy in their owners.

As to what we've heard in terms of hot product discounts this year... well, common knowledge now has it that due to the launch of the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5, the outgoing Xbox One and PS4 range of consoles are going to see some jaw-dropping price drops. For those who have long-desired a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, then Black Friday 2020 is going to be a great time to pick on up. That's assuming there are any left in stock, of course.

Talking of consoles, the other product we're hearing is going to get some very large discounts, especially in terms of bundles, is the Nintendo Switch. In the face of the two new Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite will be offered at previously unseen price points.

Away from consoles we're expecting fat discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones, as well as some very attractive add-ins with the recently release Apple iPhone SE (2020). Naturally, with the iPhone 12 range released, prices on the iPhone 11 range are also predicted to hit the floor.

As you would expect from deal hunters such as ourselves, as we hear more about what deals to expect we'll list them here, as too where deal hunters should scope out to bag the biggest bargains. Below, though, you'll find a comprehensive guide to Black Friday 2020, with key dates, top tips and best Black Friday sale destinations among many things covered.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch: will the hot handheld console be discounted?

One of the highest interest products this year is the Nintendo Switch, which in both its original form and streamlined Nintendo Switch Lite incarnation, are incredible in-demand.

As we noted in our best Nintendo Switch deals guide, the console even sold out entirely this summer due to fierce demand and the Big N had to order an increase in production to catch back up.

Naturally, though, due to this demand we've not seen very many cheap Nintendo Switch prices at all recently, and that has lead to people looking to the Black Friday sales to score the console at a bargain price point.

So, will the Nintendo Switch actually be in-line for a discount in the Black Friday 2020 sales? Everything we've heard in the tech deals rumour mill so far has indicated yes, and that deals are actually going to outstrip last year's offering.

The reason? Simple – the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X are launching at the same time as the Black Friday and holiday shopping period, and Nintendo is desperate to compete on the market.

As such, there has already been huge whispers that we're going to see Nintendo Switch with three game bundles going for under £230, while the Nintendo Switch Lite is slated to be in line with 2-game plus accessory offers for around the £180 mark.

In terms of console-only deals, we've heard a major U.K. retailer might be lining up a £150 flat mega deal for the Nintendo Switch lite, while limited Nintendo Switch consoles will be made available in lightning-style deals for £199.99.

Stay deals-ready from now.

Amazon Black Friday deals: how to get a free Amazon Prime account for Black Friday 2020

Getting a free Amazon Prime account is a crucial step in getting many of the best Black Friday deals.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to be in on the ground floor for many of Amazon's best Black Friday deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access window to ALL Lightning Deals, which is normally the only way to grab one of the hot products before they all sell out. As such, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is essential for scoring many of the best Black Friday UK deals.

Luckily, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial, so our advice to you if you don't have a membership is sign up before Amazon's Black Friday Deals Store opens, bag the deals you want with preferential access, and then, if you don't want to continue with the benefits Prime membership delivers, then simply cancel the trial. You won't have spent a penny, but will have bagged Amazon's best Black Friday deals.

This year, though, Amazon has already confirmed that it is launching its try before you buy service, dubbed "Prime Wardrobe". This new service allows Prime members to have Black Friday deal fashion products delivered for no extra cost, where they can then try them on at home, and only actually pay for the items they decide to keep.

So if you're looking for Black Friday fashion deals, Prime once more will be an essential weapon in the deal-bagging armoury.

Black Friday shopping: tips and tricks

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the avalanche of deals and offers during the Black event, so being properly prepared and heading into the deal-a-thon with a clear head and a firm idea of what you want to pick up is crucial.

To help you in this we've put together this small selection of tips and tricks, which will almost certainly help you have a successful Grey Thursday, Black Friday, Black Weekend, and Cyber Monday 2020.

1. SET UP ALERTS AND SWITCH ON NOTIFICATIONS

You should consider setting up tailored alerts to help you keep on top of the items that are most important to you. Amazon offers notifications that allow you to track price drops on relevant products, while Google Alerts and Twitter Notifications both help you keep an eye on offers across a wider range of retailers.

It’s also worth following key brands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as many will promote their best offers across these platforms. Make sure you have push notifications turned on so you can snap these deals up as soon as they are published.

2. CHECK PREVIOUS PRICES

Some Black Friday deals might look fantastic at face value - particularly when listed alongside the RRP or the price the product was first listed at. However, prices can fluctuate and a higher-than-usual pre-sale price can make a deal look better than it really is.

Price tracking websites such as CamelCamelCamel allow users to track a product's price history on Amazon and will show its most recent price ahead of Black Friday - revealing how good those deals really are.

3. ASSESS STOCK LEVELS

Many online stores offer the ability to check stock levels. Keep a close eye on this and prioritise the items on your list that have lower stock availability so you can lockdown those in-demand products.

4. READ THE SMALL PRINT

As tempting as it might be to speed through to the checkout, do spend a couple of minutes checking the small print before paying. You should look out for specific information on returns policies, as some retailers may offer refunds in a shorter window than usual or refuse refunds entirely, instead offering store credit - which isn’t ideal for those big ticket items like smartphones, laptops and TVs.

5. USE SECURE PAYMENT METHODS

Different payment methods offer different levels of consumer protection. Credit card payments typically give buyers more protection than those made by debit card. It’s worth noting that if you use PayPal or another third party payment service you may lose the protections you might have if you were paying with your credit card.

Once you’ve decided that a deal is legitimate and you’re ready to pay, you’ll want to get through to the checkout as quickly as possible so as not to miss out. You can avoid any delays by registering with retailers you anticipate buying from in advance and setting up a user account - including card details and your billing and delivery addresses - as this will help guarantee a speedy checkout.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

To score absolutely top tier Black Friday deals you need to be prepared, which is exactly what this best Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you with.

Because the truth is that Black Friday 2020, especially in the UK, promises to be a more intense fight than ever in terms of actually getting into a position to ring up top deals and then follow through and actually land them. This is because of two factors.

Firstly, research has shown that increasingly people are using Black Friday to shop for Christmas gifts, abandoning the traditional holiday shopping period in an attempt to bag a bargain. As such, there are more people trying to score deals than ever before.

And, secondly, competition is fiercer this year due to the negative effects on the UK economy that Brexit is having. Shoppers have less disposable income than in previous years and, as such, need to shop increasingly smartly to pick up the products they want. That means increased competition for deals.

There's also one extra factor that is sure to have an effect on the size and popularity of Black Friday this year – Amazon Prime Day. Last year Amazon Prime Day was "the largest shopping event " in its history, surpassing its sales from even last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Around the world, Prime members bought more than 175 million products and even Amazon's competitors benefited from increased sales figures.

Off the back of this, expectations for the 2020 Black Sales Event are now even higher for Amazon than ever, while its big competitors like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Currys and John Lewis will be desperate to launch huge fight-back sales of their own. This year's Black Friday is going to be a monster deals-a-thon the like of which the world has never seen before.

We've got everything from basic information through to crucial advice that will ensure you don't get ripped off, though, so by reading T3's Black Friday 2020 guide you can make sure you're in the best possible place to identify a bargain and then ring it up quickly.

Black Friday deals: how to know if they are real

If you are new to deal hunting on Black Friday then being able to identify what is a real, bonefide Black Friday deal and what is a fake deal is absolutely key.

Luckily, if you pay attention to two main things then, more often than not, you can quickly establish whether you're bagging a bargain or not.

Firstly, many retailers use Black Friday as a good way to clear out their back catalogue of end-of-life or unpopular products. Now, this is not to say that this means the product is bad, far from it. You might actually be bagging a superb piece of tech that just happens to be about to be replaced by a slightly superior model.

Equally, though, that product that is being sold for a song might actually be about to be replaced by a significantly better model. For example, many people bought 4K TVs in Black Friday deals before HDR was introduced and, as the lifespan of TVs are so large, are still stuck with a non-HDR TV even now.

As such, it is imperative that you do your research before pulling the trigger on a Black Friday deal, and especially so if you are unfamiliar with the tech category. Now, as you would expect, this is hard to do on the fly, with many deals timed or limited stock, meaning you have to fire first to win the deal. Which is why you need to identify what deals (or deal areas) you are looking for in advance of the Black Friday sales.

This means that when you then see a deal, you can make a firing at the hip decision and rapidly identify whether to pull the trigger or not.

And, secondly, make sure you establish just how expensive a product was before its new deal price. This is especially important as a favourite tactic of many more unscrupulous retailers is to artificially inflate the price of an item in the weeks or months running up to Black Friday, only then to reduce it back down to a supposedly discounted price point.

As a result, saving listed as hundreds of pounds can actually only be a fraction of that in reality, leaving a deal hunter duped.

Luckily, tools exist to help people establish just what price an item has been trending at, such as the super useful CamelCamelCamel. This site allows you to punch in the URL of a product in an online store and, more often than not, get a pricing history for it.

We suggest that you use such a service on the deal itself, as well as on the product at different retailers, as by doing so you can establish a rough price history across the market, and then compare that to the deal price.

At the very least, even if you don't use a pricing history tool, be sure to check the price of the item at the time of the deal quickly at as many retailers as you can. This will let you see if it is genuine store exclusive Black Friday deal, or an industry established price cut on a product that can be bagged for the price at many different retailers.

Will Amazon Prices Drop on Black Friday?

The short answer to this question is yes. The longer answer, though, as we've touched on above, yes they will but they might not be as low as they've been in some deals during the pre-Black Friday shopping period.

This is because retailers like Amazon are spreading out their deals this year more than ever before in an attempt to make up for the sales disruption they suffered earlier in 2020. As such, you will find huge discounts on certain products that are not bested come Black Friday, and you might not even see the same price.

As such, if you see a big discount on a product you've had your eye on, we recommend you ring it up (after doing your research of course), as you will get the item you want for a good price, and avoid the possibility of paying more come the big day.

We would recommend this for any product from last year especially, as chances are stock will have run low or out come the Black Friday sales proper.

11 November, 2020 – And another major UK retailer has launched its Black Friday sale, with purveyor of all things phone-related Carphone Warehouse going live with its 'Why Wait?' Black Friday deals.

These early Black Friday deals are spread across pay monthly, SIM only, SIM free devices and accessories, and included major handsets such as the Huawei P40 Pro 5G, Google Pixel 4A and Apple iPhone 11 among others.

What's specifically welcome with Carphone Warehouse's Black Friday sale is that its deal come with free next-day delivery with a one-hour time slot. This means not only will any purchase be with you super-fast, but you won't have spend all day in the house or risk missing your delivery.

Carphone Warehouse has also confirmed that it is dropping new Black Friday deals every single week, so be sure to check back in next week for even more offers.

And, while we're speaking of Black Friday phone deals, T3 favourite phone retailer Mobiles.co.uk has also now launched its Black Friday sale. There's even a deal on the brand new Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max! Definitely worth checking out if you are currently in the market for an upgrade.

10 November, 2020 – The big news today is the UK retailer Currys has launched its Black Friday 2020 sale, with a 'Black Friday prices now' suite of discounts making it a great place for bagging earlier Christmas gifts.

The sale comes with a Currys Black Friday price promise, too, which means that every item in the sale is guaranteed not to be cheaper come the actual Black Friday day. These are actually Black Friday deals but released earlier than usual due to the unique situation people are finding themselves in this year.

According to Currys itself, there are "unmissable savings of up to 68%" and that there are "major savings across all categories and customer favourites, including Fitbit Inspire 2 and Google Mini".

This first part of the Currys Black Friday sale lasts from November 10th to 19th, where it will be followed no-doubt by a further wave of Black Friday deals.

Here at T3 we've been reporting for months now that many of the best Black Friday deals will drop in advance of the actual day itself, and this is concrete proof of that. Right now cheap 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, kitchen appliances and more are available, and available with much less competition, too.

3 November, 2020 – Big news for Apple fans who had been thinking of ringing up a new laptop this Black Friday comes courtesy of TechRadar, who state that Apple's incoming 'One more thing' event on November 10 is going to see a new era of Macs launched, including the much-rumoured MacBook 2020.

What this means for Black Friday, extrapolated, is big discounts on pervious model Macs. This is far from pie in the sky thinking, either, as right now you can already save up to $300 by buying a last-gen MacBook Pro, which is something that will almost certainly increase come the super sale.

The other thing to consider is that there will be lots of second hand Macs and MacBooks hitting the market, too, right around Black Friday as early adopters look to move on their old hardware. This means some even cheaper bargains could be up for grabs on popular online auction houses like eBay.

Here at T3 we certainly hope we see MacBook reductions, even if they don't come directly from Apple itself. Many retailers often run their own discounts on previous-gen stock, or bundle discounts whereby a new laptop comes with some very tidy extras.

Naturally, here at T3 we're not just expecting Apple computers to be discounted this Black Friday, with Asus, Acer and Samsung systems heavily tipped to see very large price cuts.

19 October, 2020 – Black Friday deals experts from analyst firm Retail Economics have told The Sun that they expect more people than ever before to do their winter holiday season shopping earlier than ever, and this is due to the fact that many people will not be venturing into stores this Black Friday.

Richard Lim of Retail Economics said that:

"The challenge for retailers is dealing with capacity issues, so it makes sense for them to spread out Black Friday.

"In the past we've seen it turn from a week, to 10 days, but this year it's likely to be a Black November event.

"Black Friday is also being more established as an online-only event. This year will be the biggest online Black Friday ever in the UK."

This idea of a Black November is something that T3 has reported on multiple times over the past six months, and we've been advising shoppers that to bag the best Black Friday deals this year then they're going to need to stay switched on in terms of deals hunting for a far wider period of time.

Certain retailers have actually, even thought he branding isn't there yet, already started their first early Black Friday deals, with 4K TVs, iPads and laptops reduced by hundreds of pounds. While others have been slated to be actually officially launching their respective "Black" sales event in the last week of October.

Here at T3 we see this latest commentary as yet more evidence that Black Friday sales will start early and run right through to New Year in 2020.

18 October, 2020 – A new survey has suggested that Black Friday shoppers could actually do more spending on Cyber Monday this year, with the day potentially dethroning it in terms of sales order value.

The survey's finding were based on the fact that 30% of respondents said that they were going to shop on Cyber Monday, compared to only 24% that said they'd deal hunt on Black Friday this year.

The study suggested that "these results suggest a shift in shoppers' preference to a more digital experience in a pandemic year", which is something that T3 has been reporting on happening for almost 6 months now.

Retailers are spreading out their Black Friday and winter holiday sales more this year, so they are not so concentrated around the traditional single day, and more people than ever before are going to do their Black Friday sales shopping online rather than in-store.

Other interesting findings form the report include that one in three shoppers will start their holiday shopping earlier this year (with 35% admitting they had already started shopping in September) and that 60% of people aren't fussed by the prospect of shipping delays.

Here at T3 we think we will see more Cyber Monday online spending throughout the entire final three months of the year.

4 September, 2020 – Huge news has just dropped about the Amazon's Black Friday sale. According to a fresh leak, the Amazon Black Friday sale start date will be 26 October, 2020.

The leaked date, if true, means that Amazon is planning to launch its Black Friday sale a whole month in advance of Black Friday 2020, which takes place on 27 November this year.

As you can see by reading previous Black Friday news updates below, T3 has been calling this sort of earlier starting gun for months now. All we've been hearing in the Black Friday rumour mill has indicated that all retailers are desperate to launch their winter holiday sales this year due to poor returns earlier in 2020.

And, with Black Friday traditionally firing the starting gun on the holiday shopping season, retailers are bringing Black Friday forward as much as they can by starting their own Black Friday sales earlier.

The result of this is more intriguing with Amazon, though, as we are still waiting on confirmation as to when Amazon Prime Day is going to be this year, with lots of noise starting to build around October.

Does this mean we will see Amazon Prime Day take place directly before Amazon's Black Friday sale starts? Or will there be a gap between the two? Right now nothing is confirmed.

What is confirmed, at least in our mind here at T3, though, is that deal hunters will have to be deals-active for a lot longer this year in order to bag the best bargains. We can easily foresee many stellar bargains taking place well before the actual Grey Thursday and Black Friday days roll around, so we suggest people to bookmark this date and be prepared to pull the trigger at any time.

2 September, 2020 – More evidence has emerged to support the idea that Black Friday 2020 is going to be a far more online event than ever before, which is something that T3 predicted over 6 months ago.

In an Emarsys study on what will be taking place this year on Black Friday, only a paltry 13% of polled consumers indicated that they were intending on heading out onto the high street to bag bargains.

In contrast to that low in-store figure, a very healthy 58% of people said explicitly that they will only shop online.

Speaking on the study's findings, Sara Richter, Emarsys CMO said that:

"Black Friday is set to be unlike any other we've ever had. As a result, retailers are going to need to make sure they're able to capitalize on e-commerce to offset the likely dip in in-store revenue this year."

Here at T3 this news is anything but a surprise, with us advising deal hunters that they faced far greater competition online this year than ever before. That said, though, we're hearing increasingly in the Black Friday deals rumour mill that many of this year's biggest discount deals will still be made available in stores, just not in as greater quantity.

This is because, simply put, many retailers do not have the online clout needed to scale up their offering this year, and will be desperate to lure what reduced numbers of people remain active on the high street into their store. For the savvy deal hunter, some exceptional bargains could be bagged.

Here at T3 we would advise people to always think of their own health and safety first, mind, before hitting the high street.

24 August, 2020 – The first whispers about what Disney Plus is going to be offering this Black Friday have now started and, the good news is, we're likely going to see a return of that awesome £4.17 per month offer that was so popular.

That deal hasn't been seen since we were in the pre-Disney Plus pre-order period, where users could snap up unlimited access to the streaming service for an entire year for just £49.99, which was £10 less than normal.

Rumour has it, though, that Disney is going to celebrate a year of the service being live (in the US) by plunging its price down once more, allowing access to the entire works of Disney, Marvel, LucasFilm, Pixar, and National Geographic for a reduced price point.

In T3's Disney Plus review we gave the streaming service a maximum score of 5 stars, before concluding that its content selection was "out of this world". We're therefore very keen to see the service reduced back to its pre-order price point this Black Friday, which will make it possible for even more people to enjoy its hundreds of films and thousands of TV show episodes.

Can't wait for Black Friday 2020 to bag Disney Plus? Well, today's best deal is directly below:

18 August, 2020 – The Washington Post has reported on a series of trends it sees occuring in relation to Black Friday 2020. And, part of that, includes the obvservation that deal-hunters are going to need to be preparing to shop a lot earlier than ever before.

How early? Before Halloween early. Target, so the report reads, is kicking off its holiday sales this year in October, and many other retailers are set to follow suit.

Amazon, for example, is slated to be holding is delayed Amazon Prime Day sale in early to mid-October, and we feel that is really going to be starting gun firing on the whole holiday trading period.

Speaking on the shift to October Marie Driscoll, a managing director at the retail advisory firm Coresight Research, is quoted by the report as saying that:

“Everything has changed and retailers are having to reinvent themselves. The deals will start in October, and retailers will re-up week after week — they’ll have one limited edition on week one, and week two it’ll be something else so they can get consumers to keep buying.”

Here at T3 we've been telling deal-hunters to prepare early this year for over 6 months now, so this latest report doesn't come as a surprise. What it does to, though, is crystallise the importance of being deals ready this year for the entirety of October, November and December, as clearly we are not going to see the same concentration of top deals around the Black Friday day as we have in previous years.

For example, we can envisage a scenario where deals in Amazon's Prime Day sale are better than those delivered on Black Friday itself, and that we might find the majority of sales launch before BF, which itself may be downplayed in terms of branding in favour of more online or winter holiday themed events.

13 August, 2020 – Another interesting report has just broken online that discussed the future of Black Friday as a term for the 2020 super sale as well as subsequent years.

"Black Friday" has been used for decades now in one way or another, but over the past 10 years especially it has become synonymous mainly with people actually shopping in physical stores.

For many, Black Friday means going out and deal hunting in stores.

With the situation worldwide right now, though, where many people are not venturing out of their houses as much, now the question seems to be – is Black Friday still the best term for businesses in promoting sales?

Well, that's what this new report conjectures, asking instead whether the more online-focused "Cyber Week" could not actually gain traction.

According to a recent report by Qubit, 44% of respondents indicated that they plan to shop more online during this year's Black Friday than before, with 18.9% also confirming they would not be stepping in stores until 2021.

Here at T3 we think "Black Friday" is going nowhere anytime soon, but we also think there is plenty of truth in the incoming online push in terms of deals and sales. We also expect to see many more online themed sales events around the Black Friday day itself, all leaning on more virtual, online messaging.

12 August, 2020 – A fresh report from US news site Bloomberg has revealed the alternative shopping systems currently being explored by major retailers to help deal Black Friday this year.

Due to the unique circumstances retailers find themselves in for 2020, with stores needing to limit the number of people in them at any one time to keep everyone safe, the traditional open the doors and stand back approach is not possible.

So how is the big demand from the Black Friday period being planned for? Firstly, as T3 has noted in this guide already, retailers are looking to push more of their deals online than ever before, allowing deal hunters to bag a bargain from the safety of their own home.

Next up, so the report indicates, many retailers are thought to be priming big store pickup campaigns, which will allow people to bad deals online that they normally would in store, and then safely drive up a pre-determined time to avoid queues.

Staggered Black Friday sales events are also being explored, with discounts staggered across categories throughout the Black Friday period. Mini themed events, such as video gaming, are also thought to be on the cards, with hot deals on Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation run for short controlled periods.

In terms of physical stores, non-traditional opening times are also being explored, as while many major retailers are slated to run reduce Thanksgiving hours this year, many others are planning late night and early morning openings to make up. The idea is that the wider hours will help spread deal hunters out.

Right now, nothing is confirmed, but due to the very challenging financial situation at the moment many of these measures are expected to be adopted.

Here at T3 we can only recommend what we've said already, which is deal hunters should expect to do more of their deal hunting online this year, and that to bag the best bargains you need to be and remain deals active for longer – both in the weeks before Black Friday and the weeks following it.

27 July, 2020 – And another major US retailer has confirmed that it isn't going to open on Thanksgiving day this year. Target announced the news earlier today, with ABC News reporting on the shutdown.

The move see Target join Walmart in deciding to buck an established trend and not open its stores on Thanksgiving for early bird doorbuster deal hunters. Speaking on the announcement, Target said that:

"Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn’t a year for crowds"

The stress of the move seems to lie therefore on keeping people safe, which is obviously something to be praised, but whether or not this will lead to even more deal hunters descending on Black Friday remains to be seen.

Target first opened its doors to deal hunters on Thanksgiving day back in 2011, following similar moves by other major retailers. A trend had shown that increasingly more people were immediately heading out to shop after their Thanksgiving meal, rather than wait for the following day.

Right now it is expected that even more retailers will follow Walmart and Target in closing during Thanksgiving this year.

22 July, 2020 – The BIG news to break recently about Black Friday 2020 is that US retailing giant Walmart has confirmed that it is going to keep all its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

The news, which is reported in BusinessInsider, will see the tradition of kicking off its in-store doorbuster deals on Thanksgiving shelved for the year. Normally, deal hunters will begin queuing for door-buster Black Friday deals on the day, with sales then going live on the Thanksgiving evening.

Last year, for example, Walmart launched its Black Friday deals at 6pm on Thanksgiving, but this year that isn't going to happen. Speaking on the decision to close down on its stores on Thanksgiving this year, CEO of Walmart US John Furner said that:

"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts."

What happened in the Black Friday sales last year?

The Black Friday sales went very well for Amazon, we're told. The retailer says that last year it was the best-ever Black Friday in the company’s history. People apparently purchased millions more Amazon Devices compared to the same period last year and the best-selling items were Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.

Amazon also says that customers worldwide purchased more toys over Black Friday and than ever before. Best-sellers included LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle, Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition and Hasbro games such as Jenga, Guess Who and Candy Land Kingdom of Sweet Adventures.

Last year saw the single biggest shopping day for Amazon Fashion worldwide, with more items purchased than any other single day in the company’s history. Best-sellers included Carhartt Men’s Acrylic Watch Hat and Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie.

Amazon customers also bought more than four million more beauty products on compared to the previous year, with best-sellers including Oral-B Genius Pro 900 Electric Toothbrush, Lagunamoon Essential Oils Top 6 Gift Set and L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara.

Top-selling categories at Amazon included Toys, Home, Fashion and Health and Personal Care.

We also know from our own data that 4K TV deals were immensely popular this year, particularly the larger sizes. Headphone deals from the likes of Apple, Beats, Sony and Bose also saw lots of clicks on T3. Nintendo Switch deals were another winner.

John Lewis also reported record sales over last year's Black Friday with with a 9.5% rise over 10 days and sales via its mobile app up 43%, according to The Guardian. Sales in its high street stores were also up.