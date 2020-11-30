3 stellar Cyber Monday telescope deals

The best telescopes aren't cheap, but Cyber Monday and Black Friday is a great time to pick up a bargain. We've been keeping a close eye on deals this year. Read on for our pick of the best Cyber Monday telescope deals live now.

Over last month's Amazon Prime Day we saw some massive price drops on telescopes (as well as on some of the best binoculars around), so we had high hopes for this year's mega shopping events. We'll be honest, so far telescope offers have not been amongst the best Cyber Monday deals we've spied so far. However, that doesn't mean there aren't bargains to be had, and we've hunted out three of the best, right here.

In the US, the best savings by far are on the Celestron NexStar range at Adorama: there's 40% off the 4SE, 6SE and 8SE, saving you up to $840. Note that due to the current high demand for telescopes right now, most of these are on backorder with new stock due early January, which means you'll need to wait a bit before you receive yours. In the UK, there's £100 off the Celestron PS1000 Newtonian Reflector telescope at Jessops.

We'll start with the US deals. Jump straight to the UK deals instead.

Celestron Ambassador 80AZ telescope | Was $999.95 | Now $899 | Save $100 at Amazon

Knock 10% off the list price of this smart brass refractor telescope from Celestron this Cyber Monday. This is a great choice for casual viewing and looks super-stylish too, with its wooden tripod, brass construction and accompanying accessory tray.

Celestron ExploraScope 114AZ reflector telescope | Was $149.95 | Now $134.95 | Save $15 at B&H Photo

It's not a huge price drop, but there's still a decent discount on the Celestron ExploraScope for Cyber Monday. An excellent option for beginners, this reflector telescope comes with two eyepieces, as well as a 3 x Barlow lens, tripod and mount. The optics feature anti-reflection coatings to reduce light loss and deliver bright, clear images.

NASA Lunar telescope for kids | Was £57.99 | Now £52 | Save £5.99 at Amazon

Okay so it's not an amazing discount (at all), but this telescope is already very reasonable, and it's our pick for the best telescope for kids at the moment. And it's in stock with delivery well before Christmas. It comes with 2 eyepieces, a tabletop tripod, finder scope, and a learning guide.

Telescope deals in the UK

It's slim pickings indeed in the UK, with very few offers on and the few that did pop up sold out already. However, we've found these deals still available:

Celestron PS1000 Newtonian Reflector telescope | Was £269.99 | Now £169.99 | Save £100 at Jessops

Head to Jessops this Cyber Monday for £100 off this versatile, great value Celestron telescope, complete with 3 eyepieces (for 50x, 80x and 277x magnification), one 3x Barlow lens, and a moon filter.

View Deal

Sky-Watcher Explorer-130M | Was £235 | Now £199 | Save £36 at Wex Photo Video

There's a not-bad £36 off the Sky-Watcher Explorer-130M (EQ2) motorised Newtonian reflector telescope at the moment. This is our pick for the best telescope overall right now. Note, it is showing as out of stock, but Wex will let you place an order, so presumably its on backorder.

