The best Cyber Monday US deals 2016 from Amazon US, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and many more

Cyber Monday 2016 is here and we've got all the best US deals for you from top sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart.

Check out Amazon's latest Cyber Monday deals

We've been updating this page with all the latest deals over the Black Friday weekend and there are even more today.

GameStop and Toys R Us have great deals on games and toys, while the best Apple Watch and Fitbit are at Target up to 15% off. There are also great deals on PS4, 4K TVs, Xbox and iPads, too.

If you're in the UK, then check out our Cyber Monday UK deals page.

For even more great deals, check out our sister site TechRadar .

Here are all the top deals from across the US:

US Cyber Monday deal sites:

Our pick of the top US Cyber Monday deals

Best Xbox One S deal: Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield Bundle + 3-month Xbox Live Card just $212.49 at Amazon

New Apple Watch: The new Series 1 smartwatch costs is now 15% off today, costing $229 at Target

Apple TV is 18% off: The newest Apple TV puts your favorite iPhone streaming apps on your big-screen for $127 at Best Buy

Fitbit Charge HR is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy, with heart rate monitoring included for $89.95 at Target

Phantom Drone: Get the popular DJI Phantom Standard 3 Drone for Cyber Monday 2016 for only $447 at Walmart

PS4 Slim 500GB + Uncharted 4: Sony's best PS4 500GB console bundle is $50, yet still comes with Uncharted 4 for $249 at Amazon

Xbox One S + 2 games bundle: Battlefield 1 and Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim are bundled with Microsoft's new Xbox One S 500GB for $288 at Amazon

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: $0 down and, with activation, up to a $250 gift card from Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge: $0 with a contract and a free Samsung Gear VR headset plus a $250 gift card from Best Buy

Huawei Honor 8: This unlocked Android phone is $100 off for Cyber Monday, now $299 at Best Buy

Gaming laptop: The high-end MSI 15.6-inch GE62VR Apache Pro Intel i7 is a beast of a gaming laptop selling for only $1,299 at Newegg

Sonos Play:1 Speaker: The #1 selling multi-room speaker is getting a 25% discount for Cyber Monday and is just $149 on Amazon

Klipsch Reference On-Ear Headphones: Need an amazing-sounding pair of headphones? These ones from Klipsch usually sell for $200 but are on sale today for just $49 at Newegg

UE Boom 2: If someone on your list is asking Santa for a Bluetooth speaker this year, check out the excellent-sounding UE Boom 2, on sale for $129 at Best Buy

LG 55-inch 4KTV OLED: The best TV deal around is this amazing LG 55" OLED55B6P that's a 4K Ultra HD TV worth $4,000, now just $1,797 on Amazon

Samsung 4KTV Curved: Even bigger is this 65-inch Curved 4KTV UN65KS8500 that normally sells for close to $2,000, but on sale for $1,597 on Amazon

Cheaper Samsung 4K TV: This 55-inch Curved 4KTV deal for Cyber Monday is regularly $1,200, but today it's only $697.99 at Target

Cheapest Samsung TV: This 40-inch Samsung is a Smart TV that does a solid job with a 1080p picture, 42% off list price at just $247.99 at Target

Great Sony 65-inch 4KTV value: This Cyber Monday deal gives you a 65-inch 4K TV made by Sony for under $1,000 at only $998 at Abt Electronics

iPad Pro 9.7: Buy Apple's latest iPad, normally $599, in a Cyber Monday deal that is $57 off at just $542 at Walmart

Cheap 4KTV: This beautiful 50-inch LG 4KTV is Ultra HD and one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, amazingly only $399 at Best Buy

Beats Solo3 headphones

You know how everyone says you're overpaying if you buy Beats headphones? Well, today is your out, because the newest version of these Apple-made cans are $80 off on Amazon . Their list price is $299 at the official Apple Store, but you can have them for much cheaper thanks to this Cyber Monday deal.

View this deal

Awesome PS4 bundles

You can save $50 and get on of the best games made for PlayStation 4 with this PS4 Uncharted 4 console bundle for $249 at Amazon. Face it, you're going top buy this epic game anyway, so you might as well get it for free and not overpay for your console while you're doing it. There's another a slightly pricier PS4 Uncharted 4 bundle with an extra controller for $288 .

View this deal

15% off the Fitbit Charge HR

Our favorite Fitbit deal is the Fitbit Charge HR for $89 at Target because it combines a comfortable design with a secure clasp (unlike the normal Fitbit Charge that you should avoid) and a heart-rate monitor. There are newer Fitbits like the Fitbit Charge 2, but this one clocks in at under $100 and has almost all the same features.

View this deal

Siri says get this one

You can see all of your favorite iPhone apps to your big-screen TV with the Apple TV, whether they're streaming natively or – what really sells us on this discounted Apple TV at $127 – beamed to the TV using AirPlay. It's almost, as Apple would say, "magical."

View this deal

15% off the new Apple Watch

This is the Apple Watch Series 1 for $229 , different from the original Apple Watch and not quite the Apple Watch 2. However, it's our recommendation for anyone who isn't a runner requiring GPS. It'll save you $100, and on Cyber Monday, this deal at Target will save another 15%.

Note: the new price is reflected at checkout.

View this deal

Best Xbox One deal

Double the amount of internal storage to 1TB and then go ahead and double the excitement of the design. This Xbox One Battlefield 1 Special Edition 1TB console is $254 at Amazon. That's... a lot of one's in the title, but thankfully the amount you pay won't have to many 0s at the end of the number. And to think, Xbox One was double this price at launch.

View this deal

MacBook Pro 2016 discounted already!

Apple just launched the new MacBook Pro 2016, and we already have a discount on the laptop that never sees a discount from the official Apple Store. It's 13-inch MacBook Pro is $100 off at B&H Photo , and while it doesn't come with the fancy OLED touchbar at the top of the keyboard, you really don't need it. Trust us, we're typing from one now. Now, where's that escape key again for the next five minutes?

View this deal

Best 4K TV deal

Your eyes don't deceive you. Amazon is selling this $4,000 beautiful 4K OLED TV for less than $2,000. It's more than half price at $1,797 on Amazon and the 4K television to own in 2016 if you have the money.

View this deal

Awesome HTC Vive deal

Don't just take a dip into the world of virtual reality – immerse yourself with the ultimate headset and free games. The HTC Vive costs $799 with free games to get you started. Yes, that's the original price, but the fact that GameStop has you covered on a pair of games sweetens the already novel gadget.

View this deal

Xbox One US deals

Xbox One Elite: The pro-level bundle adds the 1TB console and $150 Xbox One Elite wireless controller for $443 on Amazon

Xbox One S Battlefield 1 special edition: Remember when people were paying $600 for an Xbox One? This special edition costs $299 via Amazon

Cheaper Xbox One S bundle: Not a Battlefield 1 super fan? You can actually get the non-limited edition version of the same bundle for $249 at Target

Xbox One S 1TB + Gears of War: Blast your way through this epic game and have internal storage to spare at $299 at Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB bundle: Double the amount of storage in this Xbox One S console bundle featuring Gears of War 4 for $299 at Target

Xbox One S + Battlefield 1: The brand new Xbox One S has a slimmer price attached along with with EA's Battlefield 1 for $249 at Amazon

Xbox One S + Minecraft: Everyone loves Minecraft. If you consider yourself everyone, then buy this bundle for $212 at Amazon

PS 4 US deals

Cheapest PS4 bundle: The same PS4 Slim console with Uncharted 4 (but without Destiny) is $50 cheaper at $249 at Walmart and $249 on Amazon

PS4 Pro + extra controller: PS4 Pro is the most powerful 1TB PS4, and its Cyber Monday deal adds an second controller for $373 on Amazon

*NEW* Cheap PS4 1TB console: Double the amount of internal storage for all of those downloadable PS4 games $339 at Amazon

Custom PS4 bundle: This PlayStation 4 Cyber Monday deal comes with Uncharted 4 and a game of your choosing (like Call of Duty) for $288 at Walmart

PS4 bundled with CoD + controller: Call of Duty: Infinity War and a free controller are on sale for $349 at Costco

PS4 Limited Edition bundle: This PS4 Cyber Monday deal comes with a special Uncharted 4: A Thief's End design and the game for $342 at Amazon -- running out fast!

PS4 (Refurbished) Black: Don't mind a used PlayStation 4? You can get it for the rock-bottom price of $224 at GameStop

US gaming deals sites

US headhone and audio deals for Cyber Monday

Beats earbuds: These are the ultimate workout and daily wear earbuds, and they're finally below $100, normally $135, and just $89 at Target

Beats Solo 2 Wireless: Looking for larger cans within the Beats brand? The Solo 2 are $180 off at $119 at Target

Sony MDR-1000X Noise-Canceling headphones: Sony's brand-new flagship set of cans are getting a hefty $50 discount today and are only $349 at Best Buy

Sonos Play:1 Speaker: Always dreamed of having a multi-room audio experience? Turn your dreams into reality with a few Sonos Play:1 speakers, down $50 from their usual $199 price and now only $149 on Amazon

Razer Leviathan Soundbar: Need a small soundbar for your gaming PC? Check out Razer's awesomely compact 4.1 soundbar for just $139 at Best Buy

Klipsch Reference On-Ear Headphones: Klipsch is one of the top names in audio, so when their Reference On-Ear Headphones go on sale, it's definitely worth taking a look – they're just $49 on Newegg

Bowers and Wilkins P3 headphones: If Klipsch's cans aren't appealing enough, check out Bowers and Wilkins' P3s, on sale for $75 on Newegg

UE Boom 2: If someone on your list is asking Santa for a Bluetooth speaker this year, check out the excellent-sounding UE Boom 2, on sale for $129 at Best Buy

Sony 4K AV receiver: Pair your flashy (and cheap) new 4K TV with a receiver that can handle it, like this 5.2-channel Sony unit for just $138.44 on Amazon

JBL Xtreme Speaker: This powerful Bluetooth speakers used to cost $299, but now it's $199 at Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort headphones: We really liked these QuietComfort 20 earbuds, and now they're down from $249.99 to to $199 at Best Buy

Cheaper Bose earbuds: Stick these comfortable in-ear headphones into your ear canals and listen to music for $39.99 at Best Buy

Powerful AV receiver: Get the surround sound A/V unit you deserve with Bluetooth – was $450, now $349 at Amazon

US TV deals for Cyber Monday

Sony 65-inch 4K TV: Yes, you can get a Sony television for under $1,000 today, down from $2299. It costs just $998 at Abt

Sony 55-inch 4K TV: Sony's 55-inch XBR55X850D is a 4K Ultra HD Smart TV that's new among the best Cyber Monday deals in 2016, at just $898 at Amazon

LG 55-Inch 4KTV: Want the absolute best TV picture quality? See the LG OLED55B6P, was $2,002, and is now down to $1,797 at Amazon

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV: Samsung has a giant TV for a much smaller price than normal, giving us a $400 price drop for just $1,597 at Amazon

Samsung 55-inch 4K TV: This HDR-equipped Samsung TV is just like its bigger brother, but cheaper for Cyber Sunday for $997 at Best Buy

55-inch Samsung 4K TV: Take $300 off this already cheap 4K TV and it'll no longer cost you $1,000, and instead, you'll get it for only $699 at Best Buy .

55-inch Sony 4K TV: Don't need all of the bells and whistles? This Sony 4K TV is still 55 inches and costs only $698 over at Amazon

43-inch LG 4K TV: The price of this LG 4K TV has rolled back for Cyber Monday, from $899 to just $597 at Walmart

TV accessories deals

Apple TV is $18% off: Streaming is made easy with the Apple TV and Siri, and now this app-filled TV box only costs $127.49 at Best Buy

$10 off Chromecast: The redesigned Google Chromecast was already cheap at $35, and now it's even less expensive at $25 from Best Buy

Roku Stick + remote: We really like the Roku menu interface, and this app-streaming HDMI stick comes with a remote for just $34.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV stick: Stream all of your favorite apps to the big screen with the bonus of the helpful Alexa assistant for $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV player: The more powerful Amazon set-top box is reduced from $89.99 to only $29.99 at Amazon

Nvidia Shield 4K streaming player: This is a gaming-capable entertaining box that is capable of a 4K picture and comes with a controller for $199.99 at Best Buy

PC, Mac and electronics retailer pages

Chromebook deal for Cyber Monday

Super cheap Chromebook: Equip your kids with the tech they need for school on the cheap. Internet access, office apps and even games from Asus for just $169 on Amazon

PC deals for Cyber Monday

Crazy gaming laptop value: Gigabyte is offering one of its latest, high-performance gaming laptops in both 15 and 17-inch sizes for just $1,149 on Newegg

Surface Pro 4: Microsoft's 2-in-1 is transforming its price for a Cyber Monday deal that instead of costing $999 is just $799

Cheap Windows laptop: Microsoft can play the bargain-priced (and specced) laptop game, too, like with this Stream 14 with Windows 10 for only $214 on Amazon

Deals on Macs for Cyber Monday

13-inch MacBook Pro: Just days old, but Apple's new USB-C laptop is $100 off, now $1,399 at B&H Photo

MacBook Air: Double the storage on the previous model and you'll get the latest MacBook Air for a generous price of $999 at best Best Buy

21.5-inch iMac: You can get a last-generation Mac for $200 off when you buy this 21.5-inch iMac for $899 at Best Buy

Toy deals for Cyber Monday

Sphero Star Wars BB-8 Remote Controlled Droid: Bring the newest member of the Star Wars family into your home this holidays for $99 on Amazon

Crayola Toys: Give the gift of learning and creativity to a child this year with the Crayola Art Bundle starting at $28.92 at Walmart

Disney Infinity Starter Kits: Into Marvel and Disney toys being transported to your television and into a game? It's priced at just $9.99 at Toys R Us

LEGO Dimensions Game: There are starter packs for Xbox One, Wii U, PS4, Xbox 360 and PS3, down from $89.99 and starting at $39.99 and $29.99

Star Wars Yoda figure: Here'a a 16-inch tall Yoda figure that stands upright and takes batteries for the posable lightsaber, was $99.99, now $29.99 at Toys R Us

Thomas & Friends: Take-n-Play Thomas' Favorite Friends is a complete set of 10 die-cast metal vehicles that was $34.99 and is now just $14.99 at Toys R Us

80+ piece train set: If an Imaginarium Piece Mega Train World was part of your childhood, you can return the favor today – was $39.99, now $19.99 at Toys R Us

22-inch Transformer toy: Fortress Maximus is one of the most highly detailed and posable Transformer Generations action figures at just $149 at Toys R Us

Transformers – 2-in-1 deal: There's no denying this two-for-one deal of Optimus Prime and Aerobolt, which is on sale for $44.99 at Toys R Us

Transformers – 6-pack: You can save on the Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Superion Collection Pack for just $83.99 at Toys R Us

Transformers costume: When it's not enough to buy your child Transformers toys, and dress yourself up as Optimus Prime for only $89.99 at Toys R Us

Barbie Doll & Furniture Giftset: Mattel's iconic doll and her accessories are no longer $50, because this sale has it for just $24.99 at Toys R Us

Barbie Jet: This Barbie Pink Passport Glamour Vacation Jet is as pink and as ridiculously big as it sounds, but dropped down to $99 at Toys R Us

Better than Power Wheels: There are three different 6 Volt Powered Ride Ons, including a Mini Cooper and BMW X5 – was $199 and now $99 at Toys R Us

Tablet deals for Cyber Monday US

iPad Pro 9.7: You don't have to pay $599 for Apple's new tablet, as it's $150 off for the unbeatable price of $449 at Target (even Apple can't beat that price)

iPad Pro 12.9: Looking for a larger screen, but don't want to break the bank to buy it? Check out this 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal that's $699 at Best Buy

Cheap iPad Air 2: Owning an iPad doesn't have to be expensive. The very similar looking iPad Air 2 is only $274 at Target

An iPad for $199: The cheapest iPad deal you'll find at Walmart is $120 off last-generation iPad mini for $199 at Walmart

Amazon Fire HD8 tablet: You don't have to shop at Amazon to get a really great Fire tablet on Cyber Monday, as it's just $59 at Best Buy

Surface Pro 4 with cover: This at-checkout deal scores you the entry-level Surface Pro 4 tablet with a keyboard cover for under $900 -- just $799 at Target

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: Stop saying the "psychical book was better" with the best e-reader you can buy, normally, $119, now $99.99 at Target

Cheap Amazon Fire tablet: Just an inch shorter, but significantly cheaper is this entry-level tablet for $33.33 at Best Buy

Amazon Kids Tablet: This spill and shock resistant tablet for children is pre-loaded with learning-based games, retailing for $99, now $74.99 at Target

Samsung tablet: Get an Android tablet for under $200 with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 9.7-inch, now priced just $179 at Walmart

Home tech deals for Cyber Monday

Google Home: Don't pay full price for Google's assistant, because it's down from $129 to just $99 at Walmart

Amazon Echo Dot: Get Amazon's Alexa intelligent assistant throughout your house at a new low price for $39.99 at Amazon

Nest thermostat: One of the most popular smart home gadgets, now compatible with Amazon's Alexa, is $50 off today -- just $199 on Amazon

Amazon Tap Speaker: This Alexa enabled speaker is both powerful portable and down from the list price of $129 to just $89 at Amazon

Netgear Arlo security cameras: You can have a complete set of four Wi-Fi security cameras from Netgear for $150 off to only $349 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo: Makes the most powerful version of the Alexa-enabled speaker affordable on Cyber Monday, once $179, now only $139 at Amazon

US smartphone Cyber Monday deals

iPhone 7 Plus for $0 + gift card: Target has the very same freebie happening today for the bigger iPhone 7 Plus, so get your $250 gift card at Target

iPhone 7 for $0 + gift card: Best Buy has the same deal going for the iPhone 7. Get your $250 gift card at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge + VR headset: $0 with a contract and a free Samsung Gear VR plus a $250 gift card from Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S7 + VR headset: $0 with a contract and a free Samsung Gear VR plus a $250 gift card from Best Buy

Huawei Honor 8: This unlocked Android phone is $100 off for Cyber Monday, now $299 at Best Buy

Super cheap Android phone: Motorola wants to give you a 16GB Moto G4, arguably the best budget phone of the year, for just $129 on Amazon

DSLR and camera deals for Cyber Monday

Nikon DSLR + two lenses: The Nikon D5300 proves you don't have to spend a lot of money to take professional photos. Normally $1,099, it's just $599

Cheaper Nikon DSLR: Whether you need a longer zoom lens or the standard kit, these Nikon D3400 Cyber Monday deals are all just $499 at Best Buy

GoPro starter bundle: Score this entry-level GoPro Hero with an Amazon Basics head strap mount for just $97.48 on Amazon

Canon EOS Rebel T6i bundle: This insane bundle deal combines one of the best entry-level DSLRs with two lenses and a carrying case for only $799 at Best Buy

Discount Nikon sports DSLR: The Nikon D500 is read to take on the Canon 7D Mark II and any sports meet. Normally $3,066, now $2,396 at B&H Photo

Nikon full-frame for cheap: Step up into the full frame world with the Nikon D750 going for $2,296 at B&H Photo

Canon's full-frame master: Fancy yourself as a videographer? Well then the Canon 5D Mark III is for you. Available now for $2,499 at B&H Photo

Go mirrorless: This ultra-compact Sony Alpha 6000 camera is finally below the $1,000 mark during Cyber Monday for only $699

The most affordable Micro Four Thirds camera: The Panasonic Lumix G7 was $797 and now is available for $497 at Adorama

Panasonic Lumix GX8: Panasonic's compact rangefinder MFT camera is now available for $997 at Adorama

The ultimate walk around lens: The Olympus M. Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm f2.8 Pro is an extremely flexible zoom lens. Was $999, now $699 at Adorama

The perfect compact lens: Get the weather-sealed Fujiflm XF-35 f2 R WR with a $100 discount, now $299 at Adorama

Check out the top US retailer sites: