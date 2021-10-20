Best sheets 2021: top quality cotton, linen and bamboo bedding

Welcome to T3's guide to the best sheets. There's nothing more important than getting a good night's sleep, for both your physical and mental health. Which means that some of us, at least, are willing to invest a little more to get the best mattress, the best duvet and the best pillow. But one thing we often overlook is getting the best sheets.

Think about it. Whenever you've stayed at a nice hotel, wasn't it just the best feeling to drape your body in luxurious, silky soft sheets? And wouldn't you like to have that same feeling, night after night? Yes, the best bed sheets are not always the cheapest. But if you calculate the extra cost compared with cheap and nasty ones, then divide that by how many times you'll enjoy them, night after night, you realise they're a somewhat of a bargain.

Below we've listed the best sheets on the market today, at a range of prices, and made from a range of materials. We'll also offer pointers on which ones are likely to suit you best, and which score well in their impact on the environment too. Read on for our pick of the best sheets on the market now.

What's the best thread count for sheets? The short answer is that 180 and up is acceptable, 400-800 is considered very high quality. Above 800, and it's probably marketing BS. Typically, the higher the thread count, the softer the sheets, but it's a bit more complicated than that – for a full explanation head to our 'What's the best thread count for bed sheets?' article.

Image Black Friday bedding deals

The winter sales are a great time to pick up a bargain on essentials such as bedding. Many of the major bed brands run big black Friday mattress deals, which are accompanied by discounts on bedding and other sleep accessories. We'll be keeping a close eye on prices and reporting on all the best offers on our best Black Friday deals page.

The best bed sheets 2021, ranked

(Image credit: Sheets & Giggles)

1. Sheets & Giggles 100% Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheets The best sheets for most people Specifications Colour options: 9 Material: eucalyptus Lyocell Type: flat or fitted Reasons to buy + Luxuriously soft + Eco-friendly + Quibble free returns Reasons to avoid - Must be washed in cold water - Not available in UK TODAY'S BEST DEALS £292.18 View at Amazon

Let's cut to the chase: the Sheets & Giggles Eucalyptus Sheets tick all our boxes. They're super-comfortable, cool on hot nights, and eco-friendly to boot, making them our firm choice as the best bed sheets you can buy today. With an impressive 400 thread-count, these sheets are crafted with a luxurious sateen weave that makes them both durable and super-soft. And they're made from 100% Eucalyptus Lyocell, a form of rayon that, unlike viscose, does not use carbon disulfide, which is toxic to workers and the environment. That means these sheets are free from static and devoid of harmful chemicals, as attested to by their FKT and OEKO-TEX certifications. Eucalyptus Lyocell is also naturally temperature balancing, making this a good choice for hot sleepers.

They're nice and practical in use, too. The corners of the fitted sheets easily fit mattresses between 12 and 20-inches thick, and the flat sheets are four inches longer than the industry average – although note that currently they're US sizes only. Yes, they're not the cheapest on the market, and they must be washed in cold water. But Sheets & Giggles are so confident you'll love them they offer no-quibbles returns, and even pay for the return postage.

(Image credit: Hampton & Astley)

2. Hampton & Astley Egyptian Cotton Bedding The best Egyptian Cotton bed sheets Specifications Colour options: white, grey, pink Material: Egyptian cotton Type: fitted or flat Reasons to buy + Buttery soft, smooth and silky + Naturally temperature regulating Reasons to avoid - UK only - Wrinkles fairly easily - No Single size TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site

If you're looking for the best cotton sheets, head straight to Hampton & Astley. This UK-based brand makes a select range of top quality Egyptian Cotton Sateen bedding. We've tested out Hampton & Astley's sheets and found them buttery soft, super smooth and absurdly comfortable to sleep in. They also regulate temperature well, so you won't wake up sweaty. They come with a 30-day trial and 1-year guarantee. At full price, these bed sheets aren't cheap, but this is one of those brands that regularly offers hefty discounts (in fact, we'd venture to say they're never really sold at RRP). The range is perhaps a little limited – there's no single size, and only three colour options – but if that doesn't bother you, these are an excellent buy.

(Image credit: Scooms)

3. Scooms Double Linen bedding The best linen bed sheets Specifications Colour options: grey, pink, white Material: linen Reasons to buy + Quality craftsmanship + Super-soft + Quality bedding brand Reasons to avoid - Only come in 3 colours TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site

If you fancy some linen sheets, head to Scooms. This is the brand behind some of the best pillows and best bath towels around, so it's one of our go-tos for soft home furnishings. These sheets don't disappoint: they both look and feel super-luxurious. The Scooms Double Linen sheets are made in small batches, ensuring a high attention detail, using soft fibres woven from high-quality French linen flax. Certified by Beko-Tex Standard 100 to be free of harmful toxins and chemicals, they come with a one-year guarantee. The fitted sheet comes with a continuous elastic hem and a helpful 'feet' label, showing which way round your sheet goes.

(Image credit: White Company)

4. The White Company Savoy Bed Linen Collection The best premium cotton sheets Specifications Colour options: white (with coloured ribbon detail) Material: Egyptian cotton Type: flat or fitted Reasons to buy + Quality craftsmanship + Egyptian cotton + 400 thread count Reasons to avoid - Only come in white TODAY'S BEST DEALS Visit Site

If it's cotton sheets you're looking for, we think the best option is to check out The White Company's Savoy collection. You won't find finer than these Egyptian cotton sheets, boasting a 400 thread-count and a percale weave. Designed by British firm The White Company and made in Portugal, they're woven with two-ply yarn and the attention to detail is staggering, providing a real luxury feel. These award-winning sheets are beautifully soft, and just look amazing when draped over your mattress, making bedtime that bit more alluring. Yes, they only come in white (although you can pick from a range of tasteful ribbon detail colours) – but when they look this good, why would you want anything else?

(Image credit: Mellanni )

5. Mellani Sheet Set The best sheets on Amazon, and the best value sheets overall Specifications Colour options: 44 Material: microfiber Type: flat or fitted Reasons to buy + Excellent value + Loads of colour options + Available in extra-deep fit Reasons to avoid - Only machine-wash in cold water - US only TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

These sheets are not just soft and comfortable, but they offer perhaps the best value of any on our list. The Mellani Sheet Set is made from 100% polyester microfiber, a fabric that's more durable than cotton. Although it's a synthetic fabric, it's designed to be breathable and wick moisture away (the jury's out on whether they actually do this – a few reviewers comment that they sleep hot, while many others don't seem to have had any issue). There's a massive range of colours to choose from, including a selection sporting a Quatrefoil design, if that's your thing. Mellani says that if you're not satisfied with your purchase for any reason, you can return it at any time, with no questions asked.

(Image credit: Amazon Basics)

6. Amazon Basics Microfiber Sheet Set The best value sheets Specifications Colour options: 20 Material: polyester Type: Reasons to buy + Good quality + Easy care + Great value Reasons to avoid - Synthetic fabric can trap heat - Quite thin TODAY'S BEST DEALS £10.87 View at Amazon £10.91 View at Amazon £10.97 View at Amazon

If you're on a budget but still want nice sheets then we recommend this set from the Amazon Basics range. While they're not the most luxurious or long-lasting around, they're still lovely and comfortable, and at a staggeringly low price. Made from 100% polyester microfibre, these sheets are also easy to maintain: just machine wash warm, avoid bleach, and tumble dry low. Being synthetic, they might not be a good choice if you tend to sleep hot, though.

(Image credit: Pure Bamboo Store)

7. Pure Bamboo Sheets The best bamboo sheets Specifications Colour options: 18 Material: bamboo Type: flat or fitted Reasons to buy + Environmentally responsible + Silky-smooth feel + Naturally thermo regulating Reasons to avoid - Only standard returns policy TODAY'S BEST DEALS £155.24 View at Amazon £178.23 View at Amazon

Bamboo is truly the fabric of the future. It's not only soft, silky and luxurious, but also environmentally responsible. That's because bamboo requires little water and grows very quickly, so one area can yield 10 times the equivalent amount of bamboo compared to cotton. That said, many products labelled bamboo are actually a mix of fibres. These Pure Bamboo sheets, though, are the real deal, crafted from 100% organic bamboo viscose, and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified.

Made from 300 thread count, sateen weave fabric, they provide a soft, smooth and silky feel. The fabric is also naturally thermo-regulating and moisture wicking, helping keep you cool and relaxed on hot nights. The envelope-style pillowcases in this set come with overlapping closure to stop your pillows slipping out. And the fitted sheet has an elasticated border and fits any mattress up to 16 inches thick.

(Image credit: Hotel Sheets Direct)

8. Hotel Sheets Direct Bamboo Cooling Bed Sheet Set The best sheets for hot sleepers Specifications Colour options: 15 Material: bamboo Type: flat or fitted Reasons to buy + Thermo-regulating + Moisture wicking + Soft and silky Reasons to avoid - Can't be hot-washed - Not available in the UK TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Visit Site

If you're living in a hot climate, or just a tendency to run hot a night, the best bed sheets for you might be this cooling bamboo set from Hotel Sheets Direct. Made from 100% bamboo viscose, they're thermo-regulating, helping you stay cool all night long, as well as being moisture wicking to prevent sweat. More generally, bamboo mimics the feeling of satin on your skin and is perfect for summer and spring nights with an airy breeze. These sheets are fitted with all around elastic (not just the corners), and the pockets fit around mattress up to 15 inches deep. They can be washed in cool to warm water with a gentle liquid detergent; dried on a low to medium heat.

