I sleep on this Emma mattress every night and it’s cut to super low price for Black Friday

Emma Hybrid Premium
As T3’s resident sleep expert, I’ve tried many mattresses to help T3 readers find the best sleep set-up for them. The best mattress I’ve tested – and the one I sleep on every night – has just dropped to a super low price in the Black Friday deals.

The Emma Hybrid Premium mattress is my favourite mattress I’ve tried to date. I’ve been sleeping on it for a couple of years, and have found it to be extremely comfortable from when I first unfurled it until now.

Emma Hybrid Premium mattress (Double)
Emma Hybrid Premium mattress (Double): was £528 now £448.80 at Emma UK

The Emma Hybrid Premium mattress is now 15% off in Emma’s Black Friday sale. Available in multiple sizes, the Emma Hybrid Premium has five layers of memory foam and springs, giving this mattress a medium-firm feel. This deal also comes with a gifted mattress protector.

If you fancy a different mattress or an even bigger saving, Emma is offering up to 30% off on its other hybrid mattresses – details are below.

Emma Hybrid Thermosync mattress (Double)
Emma Hybrid Thermosync mattress (Double): was £799 now £599.25 at Emma UK

Save 25% on the Emma Hybrid Thermosync mattress at Emma. With six comfy layers, the Emma Hybrid Thermosync has the best temperature regulation within the Emma line-up. It also comes with a free mattress protector.

Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress (Double)
Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress (Double): was £999 now £699.30 at Emma UK

Get 30% off the Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress for Black Friday. The Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress is Emma’s most elite and luxury option, with seven layers and a weightless feel. See our Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress review for more details.

Home Editor

Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.

In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!

