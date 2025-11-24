I sleep on this Emma mattress every night and it’s cut to super low price for Black Friday
Get up to 30% off Emma mattresses – and free mattress protectors!
As T3’s resident sleep expert, I’ve tried many mattresses to help T3 readers find the best sleep set-up for them. The best mattress I’ve tested – and the one I sleep on every night – has just dropped to a super low price in the Black Friday deals.
Shop the Emma Hybrid Premium mattress deal
The Emma Hybrid Premium mattress is my favourite mattress I’ve tried to date. I’ve been sleeping on it for a couple of years, and have found it to be extremely comfortable from when I first unfurled it until now.
As I mentioned in my five-star Emma Hybrid Premium mattress review, Emma has had previous problems with people overheating on their hybrid materials. But Emma heard these concerns and made some changes, as the Emma Hybrid Premium mattress is great for temperature regulation.
During this year’s heatwaves, I was nice and cool without excess sweating, and since the weather has shifted this winter, I’m toasty warm on the Emma Hybrid Premium mattress. I also haven’t experienced any back or neck problems since sleeping on it. I couldn’t recommend it more – and it’s now on sale for Black Friday.
The Emma Hybrid Premium mattress is now 15% off in Emma’s Black Friday sale. Available in multiple sizes, the Emma Hybrid Premium has five layers of memory foam and springs, giving this mattress a medium-firm feel. This deal also comes with a gifted mattress protector.
If you fancy a different mattress or an even bigger saving, Emma is offering up to 30% off on its other hybrid mattresses – details are below.
Save 25% on the Emma Hybrid Thermosync mattress at Emma. With six comfy layers, the Emma Hybrid Thermosync has the best temperature regulation within the Emma line-up. It also comes with a free mattress protector.
Get 30% off the Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress for Black Friday. The Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress is Emma’s most elite and luxury option, with seven layers and a weightless feel. See our Emma Hybrid Airgrid mattress review for more details.
