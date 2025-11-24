I sleep on this Emma mattress every night and it’s cut to super low price for Black Friday

As T3’s resident sleep expert, I’ve tried many mattresses to help T3 readers find the best sleep set-up for them. The best mattress I’ve tested – and the one I sleep on every night – has just dropped to a super low price in the Black Friday deals .

Shop the Emma Hybrid Premium mattress deal

The Emma Hybrid Premium mattress is my favourite mattress I’ve tried to date. I’ve been sleeping on it for a couple of years, and have found it to be extremely comfortable from when I first unfurled it until now.

As I mentioned in my five-star Emma Hybrid Premium mattress review , Emma has had previous problems with people overheating on their hybrid materials. But Emma heard these concerns and made some changes, as the Emma Hybrid Premium mattress is great for temperature regulation.

During this year’s heatwaves, I was nice and cool without excess sweating, and since the weather has shifted this winter, I’m toasty warm on the Emma Hybrid Premium mattress. I also haven’t experienced any back or neck problems since sleeping on it. I couldn’t recommend it more – and it’s now on sale for Black Friday.

Emma Hybrid Premium mattress (Double): was £528 now £448.80 at Emma UK The Emma Hybrid Premium mattress is now 15% off in Emma’s Black Friday sale. Available in multiple sizes, the Emma Hybrid Premium has five layers of memory foam and springs, giving this mattress a medium-firm feel. This deal also comes with a gifted mattress protector.

If you fancy a different mattress or an even bigger saving, Emma is offering up to 30% off on its other hybrid mattresses – details are below.