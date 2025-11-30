I made my dream bedroom with these 5 essentials – and they're all on sale for Cyber Monday
Get up to 40% off my favourite mattress, cosy duvet and more!
If you know anything about me, you’ll know how much I love my sleep. I’ve always been quite a good sleeper but once I started covering sleep for T3, I realised how much better I could be sleeping with just a few tweaks to my bedroom.
Now, I have my dream bedroom which has me sleeping the best I ever had – and the entire cosy sleep set-up is now on sale in the Cyber Monday deals. In this deals round-up, I’ve found cheap offers on the mattress I sleep on every night, my warm and fluffy duvet, my eco-friendly pillow and much more.
The Emma Hybrid Premium mattress is 15% off in all sizes in the Emma Cyber Monday sale. This mattress has five layers of memory foam and springs, which is incredibly cosy to sleep on and extremely supportive – I haven’t felt achy or sore for years because of this mattress. Read my full Emma Hybrid Premium mattress review for more details.
At Debenhams, the Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet is 20% off for Cyber Monday. This duvet is customisable and adjustable via the poppers and zips on the duvet, so you can increase or decrease its tog on each side. I like a thicker duvet so my side has a higher tog while my husband has a lower tog on his side. Read my five-star Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet review for more details.
Get 40% off the Luff Bamboo Forest Pillow in this Cyber Monday deal. I’ve been sleeping on this pillow for a year and it’s always kept my head and neck cushioned and has drastically reduced any neck and shoulder pain that I experience after sitting at a desk all day! Read my five-star Luff Bamboo Forest Pillow review for more details.
I’m currently testing the Blueair Mini Restful (review coming soon) and I know that it’s going to be a staple in my bedroom from now on. It’s a wake up light and air purifier in one so it improves the air quality in my room and brightens up my mornings to wake me up more naturally.
Save £65 on the Ozlo Sleepbuds in its Cyber Monday sale. For nights I can’t sleep, I pop the Ozlo Sleepbuds in and almost immediately fall asleep with its sleep sounds and noise masking. They’re comfortable to wear too, even when I sleep on my side. Read my full Ozlo Sleepbuds review for more details.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
