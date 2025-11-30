I made my dream bedroom with these 5 essentials – and they're all on sale for Cyber Monday

If you know anything about me, you’ll know how much I love my sleep. I’ve always been quite a good sleeper but once I started covering sleep for T3, I realised how much better I could be sleeping with just a few tweaks to my bedroom.

Now, I have my dream bedroom which has me sleeping the best I ever had – and the entire cosy sleep set-up is now on sale in the Cyber Monday deals . In this deals round-up, I’ve found cheap offers on the mattress I sleep on every night, my warm and fluffy duvet , my eco-friendly pillow and much more.

Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet: was £139 now £104.25 at Debenhams UK Read more Read less ▼ At Debenhams, the Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet is 20% off for Cyber Monday. This duvet is customisable and adjustable via the poppers and zips on the duvet, so you can increase or decrease its tog on each side. I like a thicker duvet so my side has a higher tog while my husband has a lower tog on his side. Read my five-star Eve Wunderflex Multi-Way Duvet review for more details.