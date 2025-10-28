There's only one gadget you need to beat the clocks going back – and it’s currently 40% off on Amazon

If you’re struggling to adjust after the clocks went back at the weekend, you’re not the only one. Sure, we technically got an extra hour in bed, but that doesn’t make getting back into a proper routine any easier.

To help with the shift, lots of people turn to the best wake up lights. These clever gadgets simulate a natural sunrise by gradually filling your room with warm, gentle light before your alarm goes off, helping your body wake up naturally. Instead of being jolted awake in pitch-black darkness, you’re eased into the day feeling far more alert and refreshed.

They’re especially useful in autumn and winter when the lack of daylight can mess with your sleep cycle and mood. Currently, one of the best around is the Lumie Sunrise Alarm, and it just so happens to be reduced on Amazon right now.

The Lumie Sunrise Alarm is designed to mimic a real sunrise, gradually brightening from a soft glow to full daylight. What makes it stand out is how smooth and natural the transition is, avoiding a sudden blast of light and providing a gentle wake-up that actually feels good. It also doubles as a sunset lamp for winding down at night, and its simple, modern design looks great on any bedside table.

You can check out our full review of the Lumie Sunrise Alarm – and if you’re tempted, grab it whilst it’s still this cheap!